Injuries kept DeMarcus Ware from earning back $3.5 million pay cut

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- When the Denver Broncos asked quarterback Peyton Manning to take a pay cut before the 2015 season, one of the enticements was the ability for Manning to make that money back if things went well.

And when the Broncos won both the AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl 50, Manning got a $2 million bonus for each and did indeed make his $4 million pay cut back.

DeMarcus Ware wasn’t as fortunate this season as injuries kept him out of six games and he finished with a career low four sacks, two of those in the first two weeks of the season.

Last March, the Broncos asked Ware to take a pay cut to give the team some salary-cap relief before free agency. Ware agreed to trim $3.5 million and ,in return, incentives for sacks were put in place for him to potentially make that money back.

Ware had missed five games in 2015 with back problems, but had returned for a dominant postseason run with 3.5 sacks in Denver's three playoff games -- including two sacks in Super Bowl 50. Ware, a team captain, wanted to return for 2016, the Broncos wanted him back, so they agreed to the incentives.

Ware was to get $1.25 million if he reached eight sacks in the 2016 season, $2.5 million if he reached nine sacks, $3 million for 11 sacks and could earn all of the money back with a $3.5 million incentive bonus if he reached 13 sacks. Ware has failed only one time in his career to reach 10 sacks in any season he played at least 13 games -- his rookie year in 2005, when he had eight.

If he stayed on the field, Ware figured to earn some, or all, of his pay cut back. However, Ware suffered a fractured forearm in the Broncos’ Week 2 win over the Indianapolis Colts and then missed the next five games.

And after an offseason when he dealt with an infection in his back that limited his work throughout the offseason and training camp, back troubles flared up when Ware returned from the arm injury. Last month the Broncos sent Ware for tests, including an MRI and doctors discovered a ruptured disc. As a result, Ware, who played 25 plays in the Broncos’ Christmas night loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, was placed on injured reserve for final week of the regular season.

Ware had surgery last week to repair the disc and posted on social media he intends to play in 2017.

"It’s been tough" coach Gary Kubiak said. "... I know he wasn’t feeling like himself and was battling this year, had some issues going on ... and then to do an MRI and find out he has a ruptured disc."

Before he retired, Kubiak said the Broncos’ hope was the surgery would enable Ware to play next season. The 34-year-old, however, is in the last year of his contract and will be an unrestricted free agent in March.

After signing with the Broncos in 2014, Ware has now missed 11 games in the last two seasons with the team.

“I would like to have DeMarcus back," said Broncos linebacker Von Miller. “That’s the same thing with our coaching staff. Everything is in place. Everything is right already. Sometimes things just change in the National Football League not by any decision of the players. It’s just how the National Football League is. He’s still a Ferrari. He just has to get some new brakes on there. He still has gas in the tank, still has a supercharged V8 engine in there. I’ve seen it every day. He’s ready to go. Whenever he’s ready to go, hopefully we’ll get him back."

Broncos defensive coordinator Wade Phillips also said last week that he believed Ware wanted to return to the Broncos.

"I think he does," Phillips said. “I wish I had his body. ... So does my wife. He’s still physically a presence ... so you hope he comes back."