Von Miller's Super Bowl 50 helmet may have been found with Brady's jerseys

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have been in contact with NFL security to try to see if the helmet linebacker Von Miller wore in Super Bowl 50 is among the items recovered by police and the FBI along with the jersey worn by New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady in Super Bowl LI this past February.

The NFL and the Houston Police Department announced Monday morning that Brady’s stolen jersey had been recovered. That jersey and a jersey Brady wore in Super Bowl XLIX were recovered in the possession of an unidentified member of the international media.

The investigation was led by the FBI. The Broncos have been notified that Miller’s helmet may also be among the items that were recovered, according to team spokesman Patrick Smyth. NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy also confirmed a Broncos helmet was retrieved as part of the investigation.

The jerseys, and possibly Miller’s helmet, were recovered in Mexico.

Miller had 2.5 sacks and two forced fumbles (one was recovered by Malik Jackson for the Broncos’ first touchdown) and was named the MVP of the Broncos’ 24-10 win over the Carolina Panthers on Feb. 7, 2016. The NFL was trying to authenticate the items as of Monday. Both the jerseys and the Broncos helmet have been returned to the United States to be examined.

Earlier in the day, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo took to Twitter to announce the potential recovery of Brady’s jerseys. In a statement, the NFL said: "Through the cooperation of the NFL and New England Patriots' security teams, the FBI and other law enforcement authorities, the Super Bowl LI jersey worn last month by MVP Tom Brady has been recovered."

Brady noticed his jersey was missing just after the Patriots' 34-28 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI.

In its report, the Houston Police assigned a value of $500,000 to the jersey, the same number sports auctioneer Ken Goldin, who has sold game-used Brady jerseys before, said he believed it would be worth if it were to hit the open market.

This past summer, an Arvada, Colorado man was cited for stealing a Broncos player's helmet during an autograph session after one of the team’s training camp practices that was open to the public. The helmet was returned to the team in September.

That helmet was valued at $400, but Miller’s Super Bowl helmet would likely have a far greater value as a collectible piece of memorabilia if it were on the market.