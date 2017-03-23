Big slate of pro days for Broncos includes 'dynamic' Christian McCaffrey

Whether he's returning punts or catching the ball out of the backfield, Stanford running back Christian McCaffrey has the versatility to succeed in the NFL, according to Mel Kiper Jr. (0:32)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With just more than a month until the NFL draft gets underway, the on-campus pro days are in full swing.

The Denver Broncos have dispersed their inquiring scouting minds both near and far. But this week there are several stops on the campus tours that will be of particular interest for the Broncos.

And Thursday’s slate is filled with plenty of those persons of interest, given Notre Dame, Ohio State, Missouri, San Diego State and Utah (i.e., tackle Garett Bolles) are among the schools on the day's slate. But in Palo Alto, California, Christian McCaffrey is scheduled to take part in at least some of the Cardinal’s pro day affair.

McCaffrey is expected to -- and has said he will -- stand on his double-take-worthy combine workout for most of the drills that would be done again Thursday. And why not? That workout in Indianapolis solidified McCaffrey as a first-round pick, including an official 4.48 time in his 40-yard dash to go with a 37½-inch vertical jump. McCaffrey showed agility and speed befitting of his all-purpose résumé at Stanford, where he had seven games with 300 all-purpose yards.

Christian McCaffrey's strong combine showing could mean he won't be available to the Broncos at No. 20. Joe Robbins/Getty Images

McCaffrey, though, has said Thursday will show the part of his game he says helps separate him from most of the players in a deep, talented class of running backs. McCaffrey stuck to running back drills at the combine in Indianapolis, but teams wanted to see him in wide receiver drills as well. And that’s what McCaffrey is expected to focus on Thursday for the talent evaluators in attendance.

Or as he put it: “Something I really pride myself on is not just being a running back that can catch the ball, but if I move out to the slot, I become a receiver. If I move out to X or Z, I become a receiver and not just a running back. I really try to pride myself on route running, catching and being able to be a mismatch anywhere on the field. ... Wherever they put me, I'll do anything a team needs me to do."

McCaffrey, from the moment he steps into the building, also would fill several needs for the Broncos -- who are looking for more big-play pop at running back, who need a third option in the passing game along with Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders and who need, borderline desperately, for an impact returner.

But McCaffrey’s work at the combine has changed the game at least some. He was, with so much production and versatility in college, always been a first-round pick. Before the combine, however, most teams had him slotted at about the Broncos’ pick at No. 20 or below.

McCaffrey’s workout was the kind of pre-draft confirmation that can move a player a few slots on the board when the athleticism, in a controlled environment, is apparent in addition to all what the player has done on the field. And if McCaffrey is a player the Broncos want, they might have to slide past the Philadelphia Eagles at No. 14 to do it. At least if Brian Dawkins, now in the team’s personnel department, has a significant vote.

Dawkins’ son, Brian Jr., played for Valor Christian, the suburban Denver high school McCaffrey attended, and Dawkins was an assistant coach for the team after he finished his playing career with the Broncos.

But the Broncos have made it clear they’re interested in all that McCaffrey has to offer.

“He’s a dynamic player; he can do it all," Broncos executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway said. “Wherever he’s going to be he’s a guy who’s going to have impact immediately."