Once again, Broncos call Tony Romo 'non-issue'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- It is the song the Denver Broncos can’t get out of their collective head, but coach Vance Joseph reaffirmed -- again -- Tuesday the team has not formally discussed the acquisition of Dallas Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo.

Joseph made his latest remarks at the league meetings in Phoenix, Arizona, but they were of the same tenor the team has had for weeks regarding the status of the quarterback. Romo is under contract with the Cowboys, so the Broncos, and every other team, are limited by league rules about what they can publicly say about a player who is controlled by another team.

The Broncos have continued to say their plan is to stick with the quarterbacks they already have in Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch, and the interest they have been reported to have in acquiring Romo has been vastly overstated.

“Romo, for us ... is a non-issue," Joseph said Tuesday at the league meetings. “We haven’t had one meeting about Romo. We’ve got these two young guys we’re focused on right now ... that’s a non-issue for us."

Joseph, Broncos executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway and offensive coordinator Mike McCoy have each publicly said multiple times that the Broncos’ plan is to let Siemian and Lynch compete for the starting quarterback job in training camp as the team's OTAs and minicamps will be used to teach the two the new playbook.

Siemian won the job, over Lynch and Mark Sanchez, in training camp last season, and the team went 8-6 in his 14 starts as he finished with 18 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. Joseph and Elway have touted Lynch’s potential as well as Siemian’s toughness and his decision-making in the offense behind a shaky offensive line this past season.

Joseph was asked in Phoenix why Siemian’s play hasn't been appreciated as much in the public domain.

“Sometimes your draft status, sometimes not playing every game ... You have to go back and really watch the tape and study Trevor to get a clear sense of how good he was, in my opinion," Joseph said. “ ... You have to go back and really watch the tape. You ask football coaches about Trevor Siemian, they recognize it. It takes work to recognize that."

Joseph didn’t rule out the Broncos would examine Romo like any other available player if the Cowboys release the veteran quarterback, but added that would simply be part of the standard process of evaluating every player on the open market and “you can’t say never, never, never."

But Joseph quickly added Siemian and Lynch figure to be the team’s No. 1 and No. 2 quarterbacks this year, and that the order will be settled in a training camp battle.

“One’s going to start and one’s going to be the second guy," Joseph said. “We’ve got two quarterbacks in our building that are going to be a 1 and 2."

Joseph also added the Broncos “have not discussed" Colin Kaepernick as a possible addition. The Broncos discussed making a trade for Kaepernick last year -- Kaepernick even visited Elway’s house at one point last March -- but Kaepernick didn’t agree to the pay cut the Broncos wanted to give him as part of any deal.

Joseph said Tuesday the Broncos figure to add a third quarterback to help with the offseason work either in the draft -- the team currently has 10 picks -- or by signing a “younger veteran" in free agency.