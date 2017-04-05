Trevor Siemian, Paxton Lynch will find plenty of pressure with votes of confidence

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- This just in -- again: The Denver Broncos like the two quarterbacks they have.

Oh, wait, that’s not really an attention-grabber. But with the revelation that Tony Romo is headed to a television booth and not behind center, the quarterbacks the Broncos have said they’re happy to have an exclamation point on that vote of confidence they’ve repeatedly received throughout the offseason.

This shouldn’t be a surprise to Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. John Elway, Vance Joseph and Mike McCoy -- the team’s chief football decision-maker, head coach and offensive coordinator, respectively -- have consistently and without fail said the Broncos’ plan is to let Siemian and Lynch battle it out in training camp before one is named the starter.

Come training camp, all eyes will be on Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch as they compete to be the Broncos' starting quarterback. Christopher Hanewinckel/USA TODAY Sports

That’s the message Siemian and Lynch have received from inside the building. It was even the message former coach Gary Kubiak left them with at the end of the 2016 season before he stepped away from coaching.

As Kubiak put it at the Super Bowl earlier this year, just after he had formally left the Broncos: "That's a good problem to have. The strength of the young part of the football team is those two kids. I think they're both going to be starters in this league, but it's like I told them: Only one can be the guy there, so it's going to be interesting to see how they do and compete. I'm going to be watching like everybody else.’’

So the message to these quarterbacks, from January through February and March and now into April, consistently has been that one of them will start. And even as the usual "Broncos are interested in everybody" swirl kicked up during free agency, the actual decision-makers held the line.

Over and over again, they said they like their situation at quarterback. Over and over again, they said they like what Siemian and Lynch can be for their team.

And from Siemian’s and Lynch’s perspectives, it’s always great to hear your team believes in you and your potential. Still, while Tuesday’s news about Romo’s future as a television analyst served as confirmation he would be doing something else this season other than playing quarterback for the Broncos, it also should serve as a tidy, high-profile reminder to Siemian and Lynch as well.

Buckle up, lads. The rest of the football world now sees that the Broncos, with an executive in Elway who has made no secret of his constant and fervent desire for his team to always be in the Super Bowl conversation, really did put their chips in front of Siemian and Lynch.

They have a defense that has been, and should continue to be, among the league’s best. They have a roster with a healthy slice of youth. They have two wide receivers who have had five and three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons, respectively, and been named to multiple Pro Bowls.

They also have plenty of uncertainty on the offensive line with the potential of as many as three new starters, and center Matt Paradis, easily the unit’s best player in 2016, working on a return from surgery on both hips to go with a running game that needs work.

But every bit of this, all of it, now is formally in full public view and in the collective lap or Siemian and Lynch. Like it or not, fellas, you are now officially the story for the Broncos.

You always were, but for a lot of folks who chose to ignore all of the words spoken by Elway, Romo’s decision to work in TV makes it all very real.

And when Siemian and Lynch battle it out this summer to be the Broncos’ starter, throwing with accuracy, managing the offense and making the correct decisions at the line of scrimmage all will be on the to-do list. But simply handling the pursuit of the job will matter greatly as well, as both will have to show composure and leadership, and need to help give the offense a little of that swagger Joseph has talked so much about.

In fact, the one who shows he's most ready for all that comes before and after each throw likely will get the ball. And Tuesday, Siemian and Lynch just got confirmation of that too.