As Broncos prepare for offseason work, QBs know what they need to do

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos will formally begin their offseason work Monday when players report for their first set of voluntary workouts.

The first two weeks will be conditioning work only. Coach Vance Joseph has repeatedly said the work in April, May and June for the two quarterbacks -- Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch -- will be mainly to learn the new offense. The competition for the starting job is certainly underway in some respects as the coaches see how the two deal with the new playbook, but things won't get cranked up in earnest until training camp.

And much like former Broncos coach Gary Kubiak outlined for the two earlier this year, Joseph has made it clear in recent weeks what parts of the quarterbacks' respective games need the most attention. They'll certainly have to show command of the offense in the weeks and months to come. They'll have to show leadership, calm under pressure and the ability to close out drives with touchdowns.

Trevor Siemian, right, and Paxton Lynch, who are vying for the Broncos' starting quarterback job, both have wrinkles in their game that need to be ironed out before camp. Jake Roth/USA Today Sports

Each also has at least one major item he'll have to wrestle with as well to win the job. If both succeed in ironing out the wrinkles in their respective games, it will make the decision only that much more difficult for the Broncos' hierarchy.

"We feel good about those two young guys," Joseph said last week. "They'll get to work, we'll get to work and the competition will be a good thing for both of them, and they'll both be better for it."

For Siemian, opposing defensive coaches have said he has the demeanor in the pocket that's tough to face because he makes quick decisions without being rushed in his reads. Those same coaches also have said his willingness to fit the ball in tight spaces and throw with anticipation gives him the look of a starter.

His biggest hurdle in the months to come is to know when to say when with the ball. In short, he takes too many hits and he often takes a risk or two with throws outside the numbers that he shouldn't.

Siemian has spent his offseason at the Broncos' complex as a reminder of that -- he had surgery on his left (non-throwing) shoulder just after the 2016 season. While the struggles in the offensive line last season have certainly been factored into the evaluation, Broncos coaches still want Siemian to find a way to reduce the pounding he took.

"That comes with being a young quarterback," Joseph said. "You learn that part of when the down has expired, get rid of the football and live for the next down ... A couple of those shots he took last year he could have probably prevented."

Kubiak has said he talked with Siemian about that plenty in 2016 and also just before he stepped away from coaching at the end of last season.

"He's very bright. Can Trevor stay healthy?" Kubiak said earlier this year. "He's got to learn to do that. He and I have talked about that. We basically lost him three times last year, and if you're going to play in this league, you look at the great ones, they're there 16 times a year."

For Lynch, who is one of the biggest quarterbacks in the league at 6-foot-7, 244 pounds, he has to recognize more of what defenses are doing against the Broncos' offense -- and do so quicker. Lynch made two starts last season for an injured Siemian -- a win over Jacksonville and a loss to Atlanta. Kubiak talked about the importance of Lynch's footwork throughout last season -- he can get too deep in the backfield, even off a shotgun snap, because of his stride length.

Lynch was often too quick to push the ball toward the sideline with his throws, rarely challenging defenses in the middle of the field, and also too quick to leave the pocket before the actual pressure would have made that a necessity.

"I know he's been working down in Florida with a coach and working on some technique things," executive vice president of football operations/general manager John Elway said at the league meetings last week. "So he's down there working hard ... And I'm sure [the coaches] are looking forward to him having a good offseason."

In the end, even as the two battle it out to be the starter, Joseph said, they must understand the team around them and how they should fit into it as they do their work with offensive coordinator Mike McCoy and quarterbacks coach Bill Musgrave.

"We're going to play good defense in Denver," Joseph said. "I think what's going to help Trevor and Paxton is running the football better. Running the football better is going to help both quarterbacks ... That part I'm excited about. But again, the best teams win. I think Trevor and Paxton understand that. Just do your job. Do your job the best you can do and that's going to be good enough to win football games."