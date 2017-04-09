Broncos kick off quest to regain edge with offseason program

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- When the Denver Broncos arrive Monday morning for their physicals on the first day of the offseason program, it will officially start the clock on the new season.

It will be the first time they get to interact with the new coaching staff. Coach Vance Joseph will have his first team meeting, and away they'll all go to try to rebound from last season's playoff miss.

Chris Harris Jr. and the Broncos begin their offseason program Monday aware that their top goal this season is to transfer their talent to success on the field. David Zalubowski/AP

With plenty of work to be done, it is cornerback Chris Harris Jr. who has summed up the biggest item on the team's to-do list. Because whether you talk about the offense, the run game, the offensive line, the run defense or even the need to find a way to set linebacker Von Miller loose, Harris is the one who hit the nail squarely on the head when it comes to last season.

"The worst part is still we're better than we played," Harris said. "That's the part that bothers everybody, or it should bother everybody. We have talent, we're a playoff team and we didn't play that way."

No, they didn't. Joseph has said many times the Broncos job was attractive to him because "it's not broken." And while the next two weeks will consist only of conditioning workouts -- with several pages left to turn before there is a game -- the Broncos have to find their edge again.

They also have to take care of significant issues like constructing a functional offensive line, picking a starting quarterback and installing a new offense, but the overriding item is rediscovering the "in it together" approach they had in 2015.

The post-championship locker room just didn't have that vibe. Perhaps it was former coach Gary Kubiak's health, Peyton Manning's departure, the almost cliché slice of complacency that comes with a Super Bowl win or even all of the above, but 2016 will always be a season that got away.

Joseph has half-jokingly said many times that John Elway, executive vice president of football operations and general manager, has "let me know 9-7 wasn't good enough." Joseph also counts Kubiak as one of his most important mentors, so the new coach believes he has a quality understanding of what Kubiak believes went awry last season.

"The culture in Denver has already been set," Joseph said. "It's a culture of winning as far as the overall building. ... Last year, that culture of playing great defense wasn't the same in the building. I want a culture of transparency of everyone doing their job. We have to get back to just playing football. Reboot this thing and get everyone back to doing their job. If we do that, it's going to be a fun season.”

Or as tackle Menelik Watson said after he signed with the Broncos: "This is a good team, man. This is a playoff team. It will be about how we come together, the new guys like me, and the guys who have been here and been the best at what they do. We start doing that when we get to work [on Monday]."