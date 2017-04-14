Broncos QBs have to fix flaws before they can win the job

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos quarterbacks are at the start of what will be a full-grown quarterback competition in the weeks to come, but Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch already know they've got things to repair in their play before they can worry about the 2017 season.

Coach Vance Joseph has said the two will use April, May and June largely to learn the new offense and the on-field competition for the starting job will mostly be underway in training camp.

Lynch looked uncomfortable at times as a rookie last season when he made the transition from the spread offense played at Memphis to the Broncos' system. He continues to work on his footwork and learning what defenses are trying to do. To that end, Lynch spent time with Charlie Taaffe, a long time college play-caller who also coached in the Canadian Football League.

Lynch had worked with Taaffe before the 2016 scouting combine.

Trevor Siemian (left) and Paxton Lynch both have parts of their games they need to address before the Broncos start training camp. John Grieshop/Getty Images

"I wouldn't say there's just one area," Lynch said Thursday. "I kind of did a bunch of stuff, from my footwork, to some classroom stuff that I could do … whatever Coach Taeffe could really help me [with], seeing stuff before the snap and after the snap is really what I've been focusing on."

Opposing defensive coaches said Lynch had a difficult time with the move from his college offense to the pro game. They said he was slow to work the middle of the field in the passing game and often too quick to pull the ball down and run if his first read wasn't open.

Having played almost exclusively out of the shotgun at Memphis, Lynch also saw his accuracy waver at times as he tried to drop back from under center to throw. That's why, Lynch said Thursday, he returned to work with Taaffee in the weeks before the Broncos opened their offseason program.

"I figured once the season ended … he would know right where I left off and where I need to pick up," Lynch said.

For Siemian -- who had offseason shoulder surgery and missed two games last season with injuries -- his biggest offseason task was clear from the moment his 2016 work was done. Gary Kubiak, before he stepped down from coaching in January, said he told Siemian his biggest job would be to find a way to keep himself from taking so many hits in the pocket.

Siemian said Thursday, he took that advice to heart.

"You look around the league, the older guys that stay healthy, they're really smart with the football," Siemian said. "They ditch it when they have to, they're shooting check-downs pretty quickly or they're getting down. I got a chance to watch Peyton [Manning] do that. I don't know if I thought I was Superman my first year [as a starter] and thought I could take a couple hits. You can't play for an extended career doing that. I'll fix that."

Asked if that meant he would include the "self-sack," a tactic Manning would use when he would go to the ground if a pass-rusher came free right after the snap, Siemian joked: "I've gone outside and fallen down a few times."

Siemian also referenced the Broncos' work on third downs overall, which, in addition to the run game, was a trouble spot last season for an offense that struggled to close out drives with touchdowns.

"Tough for me to pinpoint exactly one thing," Siemian said. "Obviously we want to be better on third downs, whether that's me throwing it, running it, ditching it, or running the ball on better on third and short. As a quarterback, whether it be me or Paxton, we've got to get better there, stay on the field, hopefully score a ton of points."

The Broncos will continue their conditioning-only workouts next week as well before they have their first minicamp April 25-27 when the players will get in their first on-field work in position groups.