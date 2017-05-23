Calling the Broncos' opener? Beth Mowins has 'been preparing for this my whole life'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- It is an assignment almost four decades in the making, the kind Beth Mowins has worked, trained and prepared for from the time she was the public address announcer at a high school in upstate New York, years before she was old enough to be a student at the school.

“I was in middle school, getting behind the mike, but for better or worse, I knew at a very early age what I wanted to do," Mowins said with a laugh. “My dad was a basketball coach and worked as a teacher at the high school. I was a P.A. announcer and was pulling cable and a runner for the local broadcasts."

When the Denver Broncos open the regular season Sept. 11 against the Los Angeles Chargers, Mowins will have the play-by-play duties on the Monday Night Football broadcast. Rex Ryan will be alongside her as the analyst. ESPN announced last week that Mowins will have the call on the Broncos’ opener. She will be the first woman in 30 years to do play-by-play for an NFL regular-season game.

Beth Mowins will have the play-by-play duties on the Monday Night Football broadcast Sept. 11. Allen Kee / ESPN Images

Gayle Sierens, who has exchanged several text messages with Mowins in recent days, was assigned play-by-play duties by NBC for a Seattle Seahawks-Kansas City Chiefs game on Dec. 27, 1987.

“I understand the significance of it and that it is a big moment, and I try to handle it all the best I can," Mowins said. “But it’s not the most comfortable thing, talking about myself, and I look forward to talking about the Broncos and the Chargers."

Mowins has handled countless broadcasts over the years, including college football, college basketball and the NCAA softball tournament. This will be another game, albeit on a bigger stage. The all-time assists leader for Lafayette College's basketball team has already begun her preparations.

“Playing sports, calling sports, it’s always been a part of my day-to-day life, preparing to call the next game," Mowins said. “Obviously, it’s a grander scale and a wonderful opportunity, but I’m going to try to approach it the best I can, the way I always prepare for games -- with a lot of passion for a job I love -- and the preparation is the key."

Mowins and Ryan worked the Florida State spring game together and are expected be in a “second booth" for two ESPN broadcasts in August -- Tampa Bay at Jacksonville on Aug. 17 and the Giants at Cleveland on Aug. 21 -- to build their on-air rapport before the regular season opens.

“I really like Rex, and he obviously knows the football side of things, and I’ve been very impressed by his enthusiasm to learn the production side of things," Mowins said. “It’s been great."

Mowins said her career has unfolded as she hoped, even before she was an intern at Syracuse Television while earning a master's degree at the school. She remembers seeing Phyllis George on CBS’ "NFL Today" and thinking “Hey, there’s a woman on TV talking about football. Maybe that’s something I can do."

As Mowins continues to call a variety of sports on the way to the Broncos’ opener, there is a chance that somebody else is listening and watching in the same way, thinking the same thing.

“I would like to think that’s the case, and that’s on them really to take whatever they can from this experience that fits into their lives," Mowins said. “I do hear more from young play-by-play announcers now than I have in the past, and maybe it’s a situation where that’s an opportunity that arises for more young women than in the past, and that would be great.

"But I don’t really try to wrap my head around that other than on a personal level. If people want to talk to me about career paths and advice, I’m more than happy to do that ... but honestly, I’ve kind of been preparing for this my whole life, and whatever happens next, I’ll take it as it comes."