With new playbook, Broncos QB competition won't really begin until July

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- As the Denver Broncos go through OTAs, some may want to judge quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. But coach Vance Joseph said this week folks should just slow their roll.

“It’s the learning stages of a new offense,’’ Joseph said Tuesday. “The point of OTAs, in my opinion, for the quarterbacks is to learn (offensive coordinator) Mike (McCoy’s) system now so in training camp they can really compete for a job... Mike’s put a lot of offense in... It’s a process right now.’’

Paxton Lynch (front) and Trevor Siemian will use OTAs as a chance to get familiar with Mike McCoy's offense. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

And during the process, Siemian and Lynch won't look nearly as comfortable in McCoy's offense as they may have with the same playbook the two used last season. There is also the matter of practicing against one of the league’s best defenses, which consistently works as if every week is AFC Championship week.

Joseph said by the time the Broncos conclude their offseason program in mid-June, the coaches will have installed everything in the offense.

“That’s the idea,’’ Joseph said. “ … What you want to do in the spring is have your install where its large enough it carries you through the fall. You don’t want to be Week 4, 5 in the fall where you’re adding offense or defense. You want to put it all in now, kind of stretch their brain ... Make ’em learn it in the spring, even though it looks bad sometimes.’’

“You could never be sharp enough mentally,’’ Siemian said last week. “Obviously it goes across the board with whatever you’re doing. Especially in this scheme, I think there’s a little bit more on the quarterback running protections and all that.''

Siemian and Lynch are splitting time with the starters during the OTAs, but Joseph said the real competition won’t begin until training camp opens in July. So, while many in a quarterback-mad football town want updates on every misguided pass or questionable decision in each non-padded practice, the Broncos won’t really start keeping score until July and August.

Siemian and Lynch could better position themselves to compete for the starting job by quickly finding a comfort level with McCoy’s playbook. And Joseph has tried to ramp things up in the practice as well.

Tuesday’s workout ended with a fourth-and-7 situation in the red zone when Joseph gave the group “one play to win it’’ with Lynch at quarterback against the team’s starting defense. Lynch tried to squeeze a throw into a crowd in the middle of the field that safety T.J. Ward almost intercepted.

As a result the players on offense had to do push-ups. But that result is not unexpected given new defensive coordinator Joe Woods is implementing a scheme that is largely built around what Wade Phillips ran the previous two seasons.

“They’re getting comfortable, but it’s going to be a long battle I think,’’ cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. “ … This might last to the very end ... This is a new system for both of those guys, they still make a couple mistakes here and there, just because they’re learning a new system.’’

Joseph said he wants to see the quarterbacks take some chances in May to learn what they can do in September and beyond. Peyton Manning was always a proponent of trying to make throws in offseason practices so he could decide what would be possible in the games.

“They’re always being encouraged to take chances in OTAs,’’ Joseph said. “To kind of find your boundaries, windows being tight or open. It’s early … they’re seeing multiple coverage, multiple concepts.’’

It all means there is likely no early leader in the competition. Siemian, overall, has looked more comfortable with a bigger variety of throws in limited workouts, while Lynch continues to show the physical attributes that made him a first-round pick to go with some progress in his footwork. But the real scrutiny will come eventually, when the slack they’re getting now will no longer be there.

“Absolutely, it’s a lot of offense in ... sometimes it’s the receivers’ issue, it’s the tackles’ issue, it’s the guard issue, that falls back on the quarterbacks’ issues,’’ Joseph said. “ … It’s tough on those guys, which it should be in the spring.’’