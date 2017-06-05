Broncos' offense must tame 'monster' playbook

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- On the playbook learning curve, you have to know before you can go.

And for many of the Denver Broncos players on offense, especially the team’s rookies, wrapping their heads around Mike McCoy’s new playbook has been the focus of the offseason.

“I don’t even sleep some nights because of that playbook, that’s a monster," said rookie wide receiver Carlos Henderson. “I know I have to study that, I know it. If you don’t know what to do, you can’t play, you can’t show them what you can do."

The Broncos have roughly two weeks remaining of their offseason program, which means they have roughly two weeks’ worth of benefit of the doubt on their side. Coach Vance Joseph has made it clear, from the well-publicized battle at quarterback to the rest of the depth chart on offense, that the offseason program is to learn. And training camp will be to compete.

Broncos rookie wide receiver Carlos Henderson says he has lost sleep trying to learn the playbook. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The same is true on defense, especially for the team’s new players, but with first-year defensive coordinator Joe Woods using the bulk of the defense the Broncos ran the last two seasons, there are far more players with a far greater comfort level with what the Broncos are doing on that side of the ball. Offensively, McCoy will have installed everything by the end of minicamp, and sometimes it shows.

“They’re swimming ...," McCoy said about the offense’s players, especially the rookies. “They’re trying to figure it out. We’re moving things, we’re changing protections in a hurry. All of a sudden, we shift, the front shifts, and it’s a run play. The call changes in the line of scrimmage. It’s the whole team getting to training camp getting a good feel for what we want to do so we can play faster and have a lot of success."

For first-year players like Henderson, first-round pick Garett Bolles, wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie, running back De’Angelo Henderson -- rookies on offense who have a chance to contribute this season -- it means that how they handle the next two weeks and the month that follows, when the players are on their own, will go a long way toward determining how much they play this season. For some of the rookies, it could mean the difference between a roster spot, a spot on the practice squad or the waiver wire if things really don’t go well.

“I don’t skip studying it," Henderson said. “I know I can’t. I know my offense in college isn’t really like this. I can’t skip, I know it. When we’re done after minicamp, I’m going to keep my head in it, every day."

As the Broncos work through it all, they have a situation that isn’t common. They not only have a starting-quarterback competition, but they’re doing that with what is likely the youngest group of quarterbacks in the league.

They have a third-year player in Trevor Siemian, a second-year player in Paxton Lynch to go with two rookies in Chad Kelly and Kyle Sloter. McCoy said that will all be under consideration in training camp and in the preseason games.

“As time goes on, we’ll figure out what each player does best," McCoy said. “Same thing on the preseason games. What do the young guys do, the new guys in the system, or the new players that just got here this year? With Chad and Kyle, what do they like? What’s the best thing for that group of 11 guys on the field?"

McCoy and Joseph have each said they have emphasized to all of the players, but especially the rookies and new arrivals, the importance of getting into position to compete for a job once training camp begins. Joseph has reminded them the current 90-player roster won’t be 90 in September.

“Every training camp is the same, or OTAs. Every kid can’t make your team, but, when you’re on the field, you’re not only playing for yourself in training camp," Joseph said. “You’re playing for every team in the league. So if you can play, someone will find you. That’s the message. Stay engaged and learn what to do so you can be your best on game day. ... We’ve made it clear, use the time now and the next few weeks to put yourself in a position to win a job, because when we get back we’re getting ready for a season."