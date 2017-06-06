Jamaal Charles believes he will reward the Broncos' patience

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- In an offseason when the comings and goings of other players in other places drew far more attention, Jamaal Charles’ signature on a one-year deal with the Denver Broncos didn’t make all that many social media waves.

But Charles made a couple things abundantly clear this week as he continues to work his way back to full speed. The first is he believes the Kansas City Chiefs moved on from him, so he’s moved on from them. And the second is that however many carries he eventually gets in the Broncos’ offense, he believes can still play like a No. 1 back when he has the ball in his hands.

““I’m just excited to be a Bronco right now … I got fired,’’ Charles said Monday when asked about his departure from the Chiefs. “Hey man, it’s a business. I’m excited to be a Bronco. I wanted to be a Bronco since I was a little kid when I looked up to John Elway and I could see how he carried his team, with Terrell Davis at running back, that inspired me as a little kid.’’

Charles, who will not participate in team drills in the offseason program because he is still recovering from last season's knee woes, has steadily done more on-field work in recent weeks with running backs coach Eric Studesville, as well as the team’s strength and conditioning staff. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Charles’ increased work this week “doesn’t affect our timetable,’’ and that Charles still won’t participate in team drills until training camp.

“I’m just happy they’re being patient with me,’’ Charles said. “I’m happy to come to an organization like this … they’re taking it slow with me.’’

Injuries limited Jamaal Charles to three games and 12 carries in 2016. Troy Taormina/USA TODAY Sports

That’s been the Broncos' plan since they gave Charles an extensive medical exam before signing him to a one-year deal that could be worth as much as $3.75 million. Charles played in just three games last season because of his knee troubles.

He tore his left ACL in 2011, tore his right ACL in October 2015 and struggled with his knees in 2016, getting only 12 rushing attempts over three games in October. He then had arthroscopic surgery on both knees during the 2016 season, prompting a move to injured reserve.

The Chiefs could have activated Charles and moved him to the active roster for their final regular-season game, but chose not to. The Chiefs then released Charles -- or “fired’’ him as he put this week -- following the season.

If Charles’ knees hold up in training camp, the Broncos envision spot duty for the 30-year-old. While Charles said he wants to help the team’s other backs, like C.J. Anderson, Devontae Booker and rookie De’Angelo Henderson, as much as possible, he said Monday his mindset is to compete for much more.

“I just want to come in and compete … turn Booker into a Pro Bowl running back when I leave here, turn C.J. in an All Pro,’’ Charles said. “I just want to come here and bring the energy the experience. I just don’t want to just come here and ‘Oh, Jamaal’s here now,’ I want to come here to show people what I can do. I want to show up and compete with my teammates and show them that I am good and still at the top of my career.’’

Asked if it was important to show others he still could help power a productive offense, Charles added:

“It is important to me. When I left Kansas City I was still at the top, it’s just the injuries. As long as I can control injuries -- you really can’t control it, but the best thing is you just wish for good luck.’’

The Broncos are open to any and all ideas and Charles’ resume is enticing for a team that finished 28th in the league in rushing last season and got one 100-yard rushing game from any of its running backs. When healthy, Charles has averaged at least five yards per carry in eight of his previous seasons, including 5.3 yards per carry in a 285-carry season in 2012.

“Why am I not going to think I’m going to be the man?’’ Charles said. “ … My whole life, I’m always going to feel like I can be the man. That’s why I wanted to come up here. If I’m not going to be the man, then why am I here? I should be at home sitting on the couch.’’

Charles said he’s had a few moments when it showed he wasn’t quite settled into his new team yet. He offered he almost signed his former number -- 25, which is cornerback Chris Harris Jr.’s uniform number with the Broncos -- on some footballs, and as the Broncos prepared to break away from one practice grouping, “I was about the say 'Chiefs.' ’’

The Broncos face the Chiefs Oct. 30 at Arrowhead Stadium and Dec. 31, in the regular-season finale in Denver. Charles had four 100-yard rushing games against the Broncos in his career, including a 259-yard effort during the 2010 season.