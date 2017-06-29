AFC West Q&A: Which rookie will have a surprising impact on the division?

Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill was pushed down the NFL draft board in 2016 because of a domestic assault charge while in college. The Chiefs took the risk and used a fifth-round pick on Hill, who rewarded them with 12 touchdowns in his rookie season.

Kansas City might again have landed a hallmark rookie in running back Kareem Hunt, a third-round pick in this year's draft. He came into the draft with some questions, after being suspended for two games in 2015 and battling injuries. Hunt turned in a 4.62 40-yard dash at the combine. If he can show similar ball instincts to last season and be a little more decisive getting up the field, he could do plenty of work for the Chiefs in 2017.

So will the Chiefs cash in on a late draft pick yet again this season? Or will another unexpected rookie have a big impact on the division?

Adam Teicher, ESPN Kansas City Chiefs reporter: The early expectations for Denver Broncos wide receiver Carlos Henderson are greater than they were for Kansas City's Hill at this point last year. Still, don't look for Henderson to produce the same caliber of rookie season as Hill did for the Chiefs. But Henderson has the potential to be an impact player. He could provide another viable option for the Broncos on passing downs, while helping to revitalize Denver's stale kick return unit. And keep an eye on Kansas City running back Hunt, also a third-round pick. Hunt will begin the season as a backup to starter Spencer Ware, but his role will expand as the season progresses. The Chiefs, who averaged a five-year low of 4.2 yards per carry last season, need a boost from their running game. Hunt also has the ability to contribute as a pass receiver.

Eric Williams, ESPN Los Angeles Chargers reporter: Three under-the-radar AFC West rookies that could make an impact in 2017 include Chargers undrafted rookie kicker Younghoe Koo, Oakland Raiders running back Elijah Hood and Kansas City's Hunt. But the underrated rookie I pick to click the most during the upcoming season is Denver receiver Henderson. The Louisiana Tech product averaged 19.6 yards per reception during his collegiate career and scored 33 total touchdowns. Henderson should add some juice to a Denver return game that hasn't run back a kick for a touchdown since 2013. Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy will find a way to make Henderson's electric speed part of Denver's offense during his rookie season.

Paul Gutierrez, ESPN Oakland Raiders reporter: Since Broncos fifth-rounder Jake Butt -- who tore an ACL in the Orange Bowl -- is expected to start training camp on the physically unable to perform list, putting the former Michigan tight end here would qualify as a surprise, right? Especially considering if and when he gets into the rotation come October or November and addresses a need for the Broncos, who trot out Virgil Green (22 catches for 237 yards and a touchdown), A.J. Derby (16-160-0) and Jeff Heuerman (9-141-0) at tight end. Butt, who had 97 catches for 1,200 yards and seven scores in his last two years under Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh, would serve as an upgraded safety valve for quarterbacks Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. However, keep an eye on Raiders seventh-round running back Hood, whose skill set closely resembles that of Marshawn Lynch. If the erstwhile Beast Mode looks more like Bust Mode, Hood could get the carries meant to go to Lynch -- especially with returning backs DeAndre Washington and Jalen Richard having such different running styles as change-of-pace backs.