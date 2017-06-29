Broncos' defense seeks return to greatness, playoffs

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- One of the Denver Broncos' biggest offseason goals came straight from the guy at the top of the organization's football flow chart: John Elway.

Before the dust had settled on last season's 9-7 playoff miss, and even before the Broncos had interviewed Vance Joseph to be head coach, Elway emphatically said -- multiple times -- that the Broncos had to "stay great on defense."

To do that, Joseph and defensive coordinator Joe Woods will have to find a balance when training camp opens next month. The balance between all of what has been so good over the past five seasons -- the past two especially -- and an honest, get-down-to-it assessment of what needs to be better.

In the past five seasons, the Broncos have finished among the league's top four in total defense four times. Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

"That's true," cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. "We didn't make the playoffs last year and we didn't really play like we should, all around, until like that last game (a 24-6 win against the Oakland Raiders to end the season). When we come back [for training camp] we have to be ready to be better. That's how we look at it, but we have to do the work."

The Broncos have put together quite a stretch on defense in a pass-happy era. In the past five seasons, they have finished among the league's top four in total defense four times, led the league in sacks twice (they were tied for No. 3 last season) and have led the league in pass defense the past two seasons.

During that span -- a run the Broncos' defensive players believe will continue -- 2015 was the crown jewel. The Broncos finished at the top of nearly every major defensive category, and the defense overpowered the Carolina Panthers in Super Bowl 50.

In 2016, the defense was good -- No. 4 overall, No. 1 in pass defense -- but not consistently great, and just not the same. The Broncos' run defense -- 28th in the league -- has taken most of the heat and received plenty of the team's offseason attention.

But the Broncos' inability to open with consistency last season spoke to a dilemma as well. Their talent -- four starters in the secondary who have played in at least one Pro Bowl over the past two seasons and perennial defensive player of the year candidate Von Miller -- eventually kicked in, but opposing offenses seemed to have a comfort level about what they expected to see from the Broncos each week.

Nine times last season, opposing offenses scored on their first drive -- seven touchdowns and two field goals. The Broncos forced only one turnover on a team's opening drive and they forced a punt only six times. In fact, they didn't force an opposing offense to punt to close its first possession until Week 7.

To get back in the postseason conversation with questions still remaining about what their offensive line will look like and who the quarterback will be, the Broncos' defense probably will need a more complete résumé.

"There's no secret to what we do," is how Woods put it. "We line up and say, 'We know what you’re going to do, you know what we're going to do, let's see who wins.' There wasn't really a lot of variance or change in terms of the calls we ran. We had a lot of success doing it that way. If our 11 can beat your 11, we're going to win. We just struggled early on. Moving forward, I'm going to make sure I have a little bit of variety and a little bit of change in terms of what we do -- especially early in the game."

Even with defensive coordinator Wade Phillips having moved on to the Los Angeles Rams, the bulk of Phillips' staff remains, including Woods, linebackers coach Reggie Herring and outside linebackers coach Fred Pagac. And Woods has repeatedly said "the guts" of the Broncos' scheme in 2017 will be the same as 2015 and 2016.

But Woods has said, "I want to sprinkle a little sugar on it, something that will give us a little change-up."

"We believe in what we do, believe in the guys, I mean we have the best secondary in the league, we can rush the passer," Miller said. "But we can be better. We want to be great. That's up to us."