Broncos QBs have good moments, still find some bumps

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Every day, every practice, every throw is part of the Denver Broncos' competition at quarterback between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Here’s a closer look at their day:

Trevor Siemian opened with the starters Saturday and looked good for most of practice.

Trevor Siemian

Siemian opened with the starters Saturday as the Broncos were in shoulder pads for the first time in training camp. Sunday will be a big day for both quarterbacks as the team will go through its first workout in full pads.

Wow moment: Siemian was fairly sharp throughout and again had some quality moments in 7-on-7 drills. In particular, a toss to Emmanuel Sanders up the left sideline for what would have been a long catch-and-run touchdown was one of his best throws of the day. A little later in practice, he made a nice one-handed grab on an errant shotgun snap and still got the handoff away.

Whoa moment: Siemian pushed himself to the front of the line in the quarterback competition last summer when he was able to take the general fearlessness he showed during practice into preseason games. He can still do that with the games still two weeks away, but so far he has been more measured in his approach. That’s likely in part to learning a new offense. The Broncos haven’t done any work in the two-minute drill in team drills, either, and those situations favor the quarterback willing to step into the fray and make a play.

Paxton Lynch

Lynch, who had opened the day with the starters Friday, opened with the second-team on Saturday. He and Siemian then quickly split the snaps with the starters the rest of the way.

Wow moment: Lynch has shown an affinity toward wide receiver Cody Latimer in team drills to this point, but Saturday it was tight end A.J. Derby who was on the receiving end of Lynch’s best throws. Derby made a diving catch on a well-thrown ball from Lynch into the back of the end zone in one-on-one drills, and starting free safety Darian Stewart was shadowing Derby. Derby later make a leaping grab in traffic of a Lynch pass in 7-on-7.

Whoa moment: When Lynch finds trouble and things don’t quite go his way in practice, it’s often when he tries to jam a throw into traffic in the middle of the field. There were several occasions Saturday when Lynch tried to force a pass into double coverage and, in one case, triple coverage.