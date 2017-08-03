Broncos' defense keeps the heat on Broncos' quarterbacks

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Every day, every practice, every throw is part of the Denver Broncos’ competition at quarterback between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Here’s a closer look at their day:

Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian has shown an ability to bounce back from a mistake in the early part of training camp. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Trevor Siemian

Siemian opened with the starters Thursday and had some of his best moments in terms of accuracy and overall rhythm in the offense in the first smattering of practice periods. He tapered off some by the end of the workout. But, overall, he continues to rebound more quickly from mistakes than Lynch does in practice, including Thursday when Siemian made a quality throw to wide receiver Marlon Brown right after he had tossed an interception in a drill.

Wow moment: Siemian had a well-timed throw to tight end Jeff Heuerman as Heuerman crossed through the middle of the field in team drills. Siemian also had a quality toss to Emmanuel Sanders up the left sideline early on in practice.

Whoa moment: Siemian was intercepted in 7-on-7 when he elected to try to jam the ball into coverage. And whether it’s trying to find a comfort level in a new offense or not, Siemian still hasn’t shown the big-play flair he did last summer.

Paxton Lynch

Lynch opened with the second team Thursday and, as has been his way thus far in camp, he continued to flash his arm strength on one play and then flash his troubles with accuracy in the middle of the field. After practice, coach Vance Joseph said the Broncos need to see “more plays being made back-to-back-to-back’’ by Lynch.

Wow moment: Lynch found rookie Carlos Henderson for a big play up the left sideline in team drills and later in practice made a quality adjustment against the rush to get the ball to running back C.J. Anderson on the right side.

Whoa moment: Lynch had another pass batted down in drills -- that’s five in two days -- and he tried to power a ball past cornerback Chris Harris Jr. and wasn’t successful as Harris snatched the ball before it reached the intended target.