Trevor Siemian starting to take control of Broncos QB competition over Paxton Lynch

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Every day, every practice, every throw is part of the Denver Broncos’ competition at quarterback between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Here’s a closer look at their day:

Trevor Siemian

Siemian opened with the second-team offense Friday, and in the practice’s early periods, he looked as poised as he has thus far in training camp. He remained steady throughout the day and coach Vance Joseph said: “I saw Trevor being consistent, making his reads, making his throws where the reads told him to make the throws. He did a good job [Friday]." That included Siemian making some adjustments at the line of scrimmage to get the Broncos in a better play, including a quarterback sneak in team drills that would have picked up a first down.

Wow moment: Siemian opened it up early with a nice toss to rookie wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie for what would have been a scoring pass. Later, he had another scoring toss to wide receiver Marlon Brown off play-action. He made another well-timed throw to tight end Virgil Green, hitting Green over the middle. Green then found room to run up the left sideline.

Whoa moment: He had a pass batted down at one point, but overall, Siemian avoided the major mistakes.

Paxton Lynch

Lynch opened with the starters and had a rough start to the day as the tempo overall in the practice was a little quicker than it has been previously during the week. He settled in a little better as the workout went on, but his days have gone better in camp when he’s had a quick start.

Wow moment: Lynch showed quality footwork on a screen play to McKenzie that would have been a big gain in a game situation. And later in the day, Lynch moved to his right with some patience and kept a play alive before he found Demaryius Thomas in team drills.

Whoa moment: Lynch missed an open Thomas in a 7-on-7 drill, and instead, he tried to squeeze the ball into double coverage and Bradley Roby snared an interception. Later in the day, he didn’t see linebacker Danny Mason drop into coverage, and Mason tipped the ball that was then intercepted by Lorenzo Doss.