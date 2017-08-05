Terrell Davis' Hall of Fame enshrinement is 'all so real now'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- OK, he can say it now. Terrell Davis owns it, but in a rather substantial bout of emotional self-preservation, he may have told a fib.

He may have spun a fable. He may have just lied, to most everyone and perhaps even to himself.

"I did," Davis said. "I was trying to protect myself, I think, and people around me."

What Davis said -- a lot -- was he would be at peace with his football career whether or not he was ever enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. That he would be fine, that he could move on and accept the fact knee injuries ended his seven-year career.

"While he was playing, there was nobody better," former Broncos teammate and fellow Hall of Famer John Elway said of Terrell Davis. AP Photo/Bob Galbraith

But on Saturday night when he stands in Canton, Ohio, trying to hold back tears in front of his family, as a member of the Hall of Fame’s Class of 2017, Davis can safely say how much it means to him.

"That’s what you say to protect yourself from the disappointment if you don’t make it, and I said it -- a lot," Davis said. "But then you are lucky enough to hear your name, they make your bust, they send you the jacket, you talk to guys you played with and played against, and you feel what it really means to people. Of course you want that, of course you dream it, but you almost can’t let yourself do it until it happens. It’s all so real now."

That it is, as Davis will be the fifth Denver Broncos player to be enshrined in the Hall. He is the third who played on both of the Broncos’ back-to-back Super Bowl winners to close out the 1997 and 1998 seasons -- joining John Elway and Shannon Sharpe.

But to many of his teammates and former coaches, including Mike Shanahan, Davis was the engine of those title-winning teams. The key discovery as a sixth-round pick who simply became one of the franchise’s greatest players.

"A guy that, back in those years, when they’re winning those Super Bowls and had those great football teams, he was the main reason why," Elway said. "While he was playing, there was nobody better. I’m thrilled for T.D."

Davis won the league’s MVP award, Super Bowl MVP, rushed for 2,000 yards in a season and is one of two running backs in league history to have averaged more than 100 yards rushing per game in his career, regular season and postseason combined. And talk about the company you keep -- Jim Brown is the other.

Davis' 142.5 rushing yards per postseason game is the most all time (minimum of five games), and Davis topped 100 yards rushing in seven of his eight career playoff games, including two Super Bowls.

That was his resume when a knee injury he suffered in 1999 ended his career in 2002. And any player who waits to see if he will be tabbed for enshrinement in the Hall of Fame must wrestle with the fact that they cannot add to their career numbers.

"That’s the one thing you know, you’ve done all you can do," Davis said. "I did have peace with that, that I had done all I could do."

It has been a whirlwind since Davis was notified in February that he was officially a Hall of Famer. There were the sittings with the sculptor to make the bust that will be unveiled Saturday night. And there was the gold jacket, Davis said, that made it all so real.

"When I saw the package, I was like, 'What is this?'" Davis said. "Then I saw 'Haggar' on there and I was like, uh-oh. I gave the dude my phone and I was like, 'Hey, you have to record this.' The guy at UPS, when he did that, I opened it up and I saw it. I was like, man, this is special. That was a good moment."

Davis has joked that he’ll wear the distinctive jacket "every day." Saturday night, he’ll try to sum up all that got him to where he is. He’ll try to thank as many of his friends and family as possible. And, he promised, he’ll try to enjoy it as much as possible.

"My heart might start pounding -- they say that's what happens," Davis said. "We try to be cool and you try to stay calm. I think when I get up there -- this is what they say -- once you get there, you think you know what it feels like. Until you see it, and it hits you at once, that's when you say, 'Man.'

"You become aware that you're standing in front of not only hundreds and thousands of people who are here, but millions of people who are watching this, and they're here to honor you and your six classmates into the Hall of Fame. I hope I can keep it together, that's it. I'm just trying to be cool, so I hope I can be cool."