Quarterbacks steady in game prep for preseason opener

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Every day, every practice, every throw is part of the Denver Broncos' competition at quarterback between Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch. Here’s a closer look at their day:

Trevor Siemian

Both quarterbacks got a little more room to breathe in Tuesday’s practice since the Broncos used the day to prepare for Thursday night’s preseason opener in Chicago. That meant the quarterbacks were going against a scout team defense that was being shown the formation just before the snap and then trying to play it. The result was the throwing lanes were far roomier for both than they have been against the Broncos' regular defense.

Wow moment: Siemian opened with the starters since he will start Thursday night against the Bears. Even though the offense worked in a shorter field for much of the day, one of Siemian’s best throws came over the middle to Emmanuel Sanders for a catch-and-run play that likely would have ended with a touchdown.

Whoa moment: It was a game prep day and both quarterbacks were steady and enjoyed the change of pace from facing a Broncos defense that largely knew what was coming. Siemian had no major mistakes with the ball in the workout.

Paxton Lynch

Lynch worked with the second-team offense for the most part in team drills. He showed a better rhythm going against a scout team defense than he had in recent days when he had struggled with interceptions.

Wow moment: He showed some quality touch early in the workout when he dropped a ball to wide receiver Jordan Taylor in the left corner of the end zone.

Whoa moment: Like Siemian, he was steady and avoided major mistakes in the practice. He is expected to play a quarter or slightly more against the Bears.