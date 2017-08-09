John Elway calls QB trade rumor 'irresponsible, fake news'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway said he liked his top two quarterbacks in January. He said it again at the scouting combine in February, at the league meetings in March, before the draft in April and just before training camp opened in late July.

He took to Twitter on Wednesday to refute a report on a Denver radio station that the Broncos were looking to acquire Cincinnati Bengals backup quarterback AJ McCarron in a trade.

Rumor of us being interested in anyone other than the QBs we have is another example of irresponsible, fake news!! — John Elway (@johnelway) August 9, 2017

Elway has said he would make any move he believed would make the Broncos better, but such a move "would have to make sense, not only now, but in the long term. My job is to look three, four, five years down the road."

Elway has also consistently, and publicly, expressed his belief that either Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch can get the Broncos back into the postseason conversation after the 9-7 finish in 2016 resulted in Denver's first playoff miss since 2010.

"I like the quarterback position with Trevor and Paxton," Elway said when training camp opened. "I like the possibilities there. ... We're fortunate to have two young quarterbacks who both can play. It's a good position.

"We've got a chance to be a pretty good football team."

It's what Elway's message was the entire offseason, including when there was speculation that the Broncos were interested in Tony Romo -- before Romo formally retired to accept a job as a network TV analyst -- even though coach Vance Joseph said Romo "was a non-issue for us."

At the time, Elway said: "I will just tell you this: There have been a lot of things out there that aren't true as far as what is going on with our quarterbacks. That is what happens. Everything gets frothed up there."