Broncos' QB battle will be focus, but here's what else to watch for in preseason opener

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- No, it’s not a mandate, the bottom line or even the end of the conversation about the decisions to come for the Denver Broncos, but Thursday night’s preseason opener in Chicago is the first game-day look at a remade offense.

That, a quarterback competition and what coach Vance Joseph called about "15 decisions" on the roster are all on the list of things to consider at Soldier Field. Some things to watch for in Thursday night’s affair:

The quarterbacks. Of course, the position has been the biggest topic of discussion among the team’s faithful, and even Wednesday team exec John Elway again was shooting down a report that the Broncos wanted somebody other than Trevor Siemian or Paxton Lynch to be the starting quarterback. Siemian enters the game with a lead in the competition -- largely due to Lynch's turnovers in the past week's worth of practices and the fact Lynch’s accuracy wavered at times in the drills immediately after the turnovers -- but the decision hasn't been made. Both quarterbacks know the coaches want to see them operate in game situations. A year ago in the preseason opener in Chicago, Siemian, as the second quarterback into the game, was 7-of-12 for 88 yards. Lynch, largely against third-stringers, was 7-of-8 for 74 yards and was sacked three times. But it is a pivotal 10-day span for the two given the Broncos will practice for two days next week against the San Francisco 49ers leading up to the Aug. 19 game against the 49ers.

First-round pick Garett Bolles will be the starter at left tackle when the Broncos open the preseason. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

The guys in front of the quarterbacks. The Broncos spent the biggest chunk of their available money in free agency on the offensive line and used their first-round draft pick to select the guy they hoped would be the starting left tackle by the time the Sept. 11 regular-season opener rolls around. Garett Bolles looks like he will indeed be the starter at left tackle, and the big-ticket additions in free agency -- guard Ron Leary and tackle Menelik Watson -- will be in the starting lineup Thursday night. The regular-season games will tell the tale, but the Broncos have shown the potential for far more teeth in the run game during their camp practices thus far. Elway said the position was the Broncos’ biggest offseason priority. Joseph called it the most improved group in camp, and the biggest reason the team missed the playoffs last season was it never solved the issues up front.

The tight position battles. Stevan Ridley arrived straight from lunch -- with his mom, no less -- to the Broncos at the start of training camp and has made what already was going to be a difficult position for the Broncos to sort out even tougher. Ridley has shown himself to be a decisive runner who runs quality pass routes and can close the deal in the passing game. He also plays like a guy who understands what it's like when your phone isn't ringing to come join a team, because, well, he does. Jamaal Charles won’t play Thursday night, but if the Broncos decide his knees will hold up to situational work in the regular season, they may end up keeping at least one more running back than they might have intended when camp opened. Also, keep an eye on rookie running back De'Angelo Henderson. He is a big play waiting to happen in the preseason. But the Broncos also are tight at wide receiver and tight end, so players will have the possibility of making a move on the depth chart over the next four games.

Run defense. The Broncos won’t fully show the tweaks they’ve made in the defensive scheme in the preseason -- coordinator Joe Woods has said he’s just “putting some sugar’’ on the scheme Wade Phillips ran the previous two seasons. But the Broncos can show whether they’ve made progress defending the run at the point of attack. Too often teams muted their pass rush last season by consistently staying out of pass-rush situations because they could run the ball right at the Broncos’ defense. So whether it’s the first-, second- or third-teamers, the Broncos will have the chance to show in the preseason if they can dig in when they need to. If they finish among the league leaders in run defense this season, they’ll also contend for the sack lead, they’ll force teams to try their luck throwing the ball against what is likely the league’s best secondary and Von Miller will be in the conversation for Defensive Player of the Year. And, oh, they’ll win a bunch of games.