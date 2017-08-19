Broncos need to see some touchdowns as decision on QB approaches

While the Denver Broncos' decision at quarterback is looming and has basically overshadowed much of everything else the team has done in training camp, the team does have to get some answers about other positions.

In that vein, here are some things to watch in Saturday night’s preseason game at the San Francisco 49ers in Levi’s Stadium:

Take the job -- John Elway, the Broncos' president of football operations and general manager, couldn’t have made it any clearer this week in the Bay Area. After two days of practices with the 49ers, Elway didn’t say he wanted to see more arm strength from his top two quarterbacks – Trevor Siemian and Paxton Lynch – and didn’t say he wanted more mobility or better decision-making or better knowledge of the playbook. But Elway said he wants one of the quarterbacks to “take the reins.’’

Yes, the quarterback has to move the offense against the 49ers, score some points and avoid throwing the ball to 49ers defenders, but the QB who mixes some I’m-the-guy swagger with some production just might be awarded the job next week. Lynch gets the start in this one since Siemian started last week against the Bears, and each is expected to play about a quarter and a half.

With Jared Crick and Derek Wolfe ailing but expected back, the Broncos are thin on the defensive line for the rest of the preseason.

Cross their fingers -- Because of recent injuries on the defensive line to Billy Winn (knee), Derek Wolfe (ankle) and Jared Crick (back) -- Winn will miss the remainder of the season and has been moved to injured reserve -- the Broncos had just seven defensive linemen in their practices with the 49ers. Both Wolfe and Crick are expected back by the start of the regular season, so the Broncos would like to navigate the remainder of the preseason without having to add a defensive lineman. As Elway put it: “Hopefully we can get through the rest of the preseason and not get hurt too bad.” This means that the seven D-lineman the Broncos have will be busy in the remaining three games.

Close calls -- The Broncos have some spots on the depth chart where decisions soon will have to be made. And with many of those decisions at tight end, running back and wide receiver, the Broncos could have a difficult time sticking to what has been Elway’s preferred construction for the 53-man roster: 25 players on offense, 25 players on defense, plus the kicker, punter and long-snapper. Elway likes that roster balance whenever possible, but because the Broncos have some difficult decisions on offense, they may have to keep an extra player or two on the offensive side at the expense of another position, at least initially -- especially if they believe a player such as rookie tight end Jake Butt can be ready at some point in the first month of the season. Butt has not practiced in training camp as he recovers from a torn ACL that he suffered in Michigan’s bowl game in January. Running back Devontae Booker is recovering from surgery to repair a fracture in his left wrist, and while he's expected back by the start of the regular season, his status could influence how many running backs the Broncos keep. So keep an eye on the skill positions Saturday night because the rotations could offer a glimpse of what the Broncos are thinking at this point.

Score some points -- Yes, the Broncos have played just one preseason game. And yes, it takes time to install a new offense and make it go. And yes, they will not devise much of a game plan heading into Saturday night’s game. But the Broncos need to show better execution with what they do run, especially the first- and second-team offenses.

Those two groups have not shown much big-play pop in training camp, including against the 49ers in the joint workouts. Last week against the Bears, Siemian put together a field goal drive, while Lynch did not have a scoring drive. The first two groups on offense have to show more, even if it’s a simple plan that doesn’t include the “good stuff.’’ They need to win some one-on-one matchups and put some points on the board.