Either Max Garcia or Allen Barbre will win Broncos' left guard job

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- With the decision at quarterback settled for the Denver Broncos, the team still has choices to make among the players who will try to keep Trevor Siemian out of harm’s way.

Coach Vance Joseph said Monday that Max Garcia and Allen Barbre still are competing to play left guard in the Broncos’ reworked offensive line. Joseph said the two players will split time with the starters in the first half Saturday against the Green Bay Packers “and probably some in third quarter.’’

If Barbre goes on to win the job, it will mean the Broncos’ offensive line will have four new starters from last season, with center Matt Paradis the only holdover. Paradis had offseason surgery on both hips. Barbre was acquired in a trade early in training camp while Garcia started 16 games last season at left guard.

Joseph also said Monday that Ron Leary would remain at right guard -- Leary had been moved from right guard to left guard as camp approached -- no matter if Barbre or Garcia wins the job.

And while rookie Garett Bolles has spent much of training camp with the first-tem offense and started both preseason games at left tackle, Joseph made it official Monday, saying Bolles would indeed start the regular-season opener Sept. 11 against the San Diego Chargers.

“Garett Bolles is going to be the left tackle,’’ Joseph said. “He’s won that job.’’

It all means the players the Broncos signed first in free agency -- Leary and right tackle Menelik Watson -- will start in the offensive line, as will their first-round pick (Bolles).