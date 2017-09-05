As Broncos approach regular-season opener, it's 'Trevor's team'

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- For the bulk of the last two weeks of the preseason, and yes, even until roster cut-down day, much of the conversation that surrounded the Denver Broncos' quarterbacks has excluded one of them.

And that’s the starter.

But as the Broncos, with a freshly minted 53-man roster, formally began their preparations on Monday for the Sept. 11 regular-season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers, all involved say there is no question Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian is the guy behind center.

"It’s Trevor’s team," Broncos coach Vance Joseph said following Monday’s practice. “He feels that way. We feel that way. He’s ready to have a great year for us. It’s his football team."

It would be a major surprise if Trevor Siemian is not selected as one of the Broncos' captains on Wednesday. Isaiah J. Downing/USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos players will show where they stand on the issue on Wednesday morning, when they elect team captains. It would be one of the biggest upsets of the season if Siemian, who was voted as one of the captains last season, is not selected again.

In a topsy-turvy preseason, Siemian has been the only constant on the depth chart since he was officially named the starter last month. Since then, Paxton Lynch suffered a right shoulder sprain that will keep him sidelined for at least four weeks, the Broncos cut training camp hero Kyle Sloter and Denver signed Brock Osweiler to a one-year deal.

Sloter was the people's choice of the preseason, as he led the AFC in passer rating -- 125.4 -- while completing 31 of 43 passes for 413 yards and three touchdowns. There were many among the Broncos’ faithful who, because of Lynch’s injury, had hoped the team would pick Sloter to be the backup quarterback to start the season.

However, with Sloter having just nine career starts at Northern Colorado, the Broncos saw him as a developmental prospect they wanted on their practice squad. The other 31 teams agreed, as Sloter passed through waivers on Saturday, before he took an offer, for $20,000 a week, to be on the Minnesota Vikings’ practice squad.

Then came Osweiler’s signing, an improbable return, given his somewhat bumpy departure in free agency 18 months ago. Osweiler said Monday that not only was he ecstatic to be back with the Broncos, but that he fully understands his role this time around.

Asked if he believed he could be a starter once again in the NFL, Osweiler said:

“I do see myself as a starter in the National Football League. I feel like I proved that back in 2015. However, in saying that, this is Trevor Siemian’s team, and right now, my job is to be the backup of this football team and do it to the best of my ability. Get the scout team running, get our defense ready to go, and I’m going to embrace that role with everything I have because, like I said, I’m so happy to be back here and there’s not greater place in the NFL."

For their part, Broncos players had quietly said throughout the team’s quarterback competition between Siemian and Lynch in training camp that Siemian would emerge as the starter. And since Siemian was declared the winner, those same players have been vocal in their support.

On Monday, they welcomed Osweiler’s arrival, as well.

“Nothing surprises us in the league," cornerback Aqib Talib said. “Sloter played good in the preseason, but you want to go into the season confident in your backup quarterback. We know Brock knows this system. We’ve seen him in this system before. We know, worst scenario, if something happens to Trev, we know we’re confident in our backup quarterback now."

Siemian and Osweiler don’t need an introduction, given Siemian was a rookie No. 3 quarterback behind Peyton Manning and Osweiler in the Super Bowl season of 2015. The Broncos felt good enough about Siemian at the time that he was the team’s No. 2 quarterback in the seven games Manning didn’t start that season because of a foot injury.

Osweiler was asked Monday if he could foresee Siemian’s career arc at that point.

“You know what, I could," Osweiler said. “It goes back to the very first preseason game of 2015, when we played in Seattle. Most rookie quarterbacks step into the game their first time, whether it’s the first quarter or the fourth quarter, it doesn’t matter, and they have a little bit of jitters and you see a little bit of rookie quarterback play. Not in Trevor. Trevor stepped in from Week 1, that first drive that he went out there against the Seahawks, and played great. From that time, I knew that he could be special, and he’s certainly proving that right now."