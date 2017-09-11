Chargers will get first look at Broncos' new offense

DENVER -- For just the third time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the Denver Broncos will open the season against the Chargers.

And it gives the Broncos an immediate opportunity to repair one of the things that got away from them in last season's 9-7 finish -- their record in AFC West games. The Broncos were 2-4 in division games last season as they split with the Chargers and Raiders while losing both games against the Chiefs.

With all of that in mind, here are some things to watch for in Monday night's game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High:

C.J. Anderson and the Broncos must find a better ground game in 2017. Jake Roth/USA TODAY Sports

New offense: Offensive coordinator Mike McCoy was fired as head coach of the Chargers just after the 2016 season concluded. McCoy didn't have to mope around the house long, as Broncos coach Vance Joseph quickly hired McCoy to remake the Broncos' offense -- "he was my first call," Joseph has said -- and Joseph has made it clear he wanted an offense that ran the ball better and "challenged defenses all over the field" in the passing game. The Chargers will offer the first test. The Broncos' inability to run the ball last season -- they rushed for 92.8 yards per game -- stunted their ability to keep drives going and kept the Broncos out of down-and-distance situations that would have given them the ability to stay away from pass-only options. C.J. Anderson and Jamaal Charles figure to get the most work until Devontae Booker is back from a wrist injury, with Charles on a pitch count of sorts.

Von Miller: Because outside linebackers Shane Ray (wrist) and Shaquil Barrett (hip) missed much of training camp because of injury, the Broncos were judicious about Miller's workload in those players' absences, both in practices and preseason games. So much so Miller played all of 11 plays -- all against Green Bay -- in the preseason. He did spend enough time on the field against the Packers to sack, with a filthy spin move, Aaron Rodgers. Miller has been dominant in practices, said he worked harder than ever before in his offseason workouts, and his teammates have voted him to be a captain for the first time in his career. He is poised for a monster season, and the Broncos have promised they have a plan to get him in more one-on-one situations in the pass rush than they were able to last year.

What you need to know in the NFL

• Statistics

• Scoreboard

• 2017 schedule, results

• Standings

Trevor Siemian: For many, both inside and outside of the Rocky Mountain region, Siemian is THE question mark of the season. His teammates don't see it that way given he has taken on all comers with two different coaching staffs and with two different playbooks to win the Broncos' starting quarterback job in two consecutive seasons -- "Trev, he's just a great quarterback," Miller said. But Siemian has to be ready for the prime-time moment. The Broncos need wins in the division and wins at home if they're going to be the team they've said they are. The schedule is back-loaded -- seven of the last 11 games of the season are on the road -- so Siemian has to keep the offense moving and find some of that big-play flair that was missing at times in the preseason.

Still elite: The Broncos' defensive players have almost been offended in recent weeks that conventional wisdom around the league doesn't often put them among the NFL's elite groups. Their run defense -- they were 28th in the league -- was a significant problem last season even as they finished No. 1 against the pass and No. 4 overall. The Chargers, with Philip Rivers at quarterback and plenty of options in the pattern for Rivers to throw to, probably will test the new face in the defense early -- safety Justin Simmons. Simmons replaces T.J. Ward, who was released just over a week ago, in the No Fly Zone. The Broncos also had no real answer for the Chargers' tight ends and running backs in the passing game last season, so their linebackers figure to get an early exam as well.