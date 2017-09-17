Broncos will have to muscle up to keep Cowboys' run game in check

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller, a Texas native, noted free spirit and skilled sacker of quarterbacks, was asked this week why the Dallas Cowboys routinely have been called “America’s Team.’’

“When you’re raised in Dallas, you feel like Texas is America, Dallas is the team, so America’s team,’’ Miller said.

On Sunday, Miller gets just his second chance to play against the team that was his childhood favorite -- the Broncos played in Arlington, Texas, in 2013, Miller’s third year in the league -- and it will be the Cowboys’ first game in Denver since 2009. It is a matchup between two of the four franchises that have been to at least eight Super Bowls.

With that in mind, here are some things to watch for in the Broncos-Cowboys game:

Well, Miller, of course. The Los Angeles Chargers invested everything they could in an attempt to keep Miller from getting to quarterback Philip Rivers on Monday night. But all of the attention they gave to Miller largely crippled their offense in the first three quarters of the game -- the Chargers had 114 yards worth of offense when the third quarter ended and the Broncos led 24-7. The Cowboys are raw power up front with three first-team All-Pros on the offensive line. Miller’s day may be defined more by how he plays the run this week, but he impacts everything an offense does. Dak Prescott, cocooned nicely by the Cowboys’ high-end run game with Ezekiel Elliott and behind that line, was one of the most difficult quarterbacks to sack last season -- 25 sacks in 459 pass attempts. The Giants sacked Prescott once in last weekend’s opener.

Always a threat to opposing quarterbacks, Von Miller's day might be measured more by how he plays against the run Sunday. Rich Gabrielson/Icon Sportswire

Defend the run. The Broncos’ elite pass defense -- No. 1 in the league over the past two seasons -- will be a moot point if Denver cannot handle things on early downs against the Cowboys’ rushing attack. Against the Giants last Sunday night, the Cowboys had two scoring drives when New York didn’t even force them into a third-down play. The Cowboys were about 2 yards per carry better running to the offensive left against the Giants -- usually the weak side of the formation when they’re not using two tight ends -- so the Broncos likely can expect a test across the front. The key will be discipline in the pursuit, because when a defender leaves his gap to chase a play, Elliott usually finds that cutback opportunity. The Broncos spent plenty of time and money (via free agency) to repair their run defense, so this will be a stout early test.

Find the targets. In the Cowboys’ opener, Prescott targeted tight end Jason Witten and wide receiver Dez Bryant most frequently -- as you would expect -- at nine times each. Last season, Witten, Bryant and Cole Beasley each were targeted between 95 and 98 times by Prescott, so the Broncos know where the ball likely is headed. In terms of defensive backs who force quarterbacks to work in the tightest of windows, it would be difficult to say Prescott has faced a more difficult group than the Broncos. Denver doesn’t give quarterbacks their first read very often, so the Broncos’ ability to keep Prescott unsettled likely will hinge on how often they make him work down to his second and third options before he can deliver the ball.

Keep the ball. If the Broncos' offense has the ball, that means Elliott doesn’t. The Broncos haven’t really clamped down on one of the league’s high-end rushing attacks since the 2015 season. The Broncos’ offense has to do its part in that equation by converting some third downs and keeping drives moving. The Cowboys attack the line of scrimmage, so the Broncos will have to do a better job to the strong side of the formation in particular -- Denver averaged less than a yard per carry around the right end against the Chargers. The Cowboys weren't really tested in run defense in Week 1, as the Giants ran the ball just 12 times Sunday night. The Cowboys also will have a second-year cornerback in coverage as Anthony Brown will start in place of the injured Orlando Scandrick. The Cowboys will have a decision to make about whether to line Brown across from Demaryius Thomas or Emmanuel Sanders as well as how much help to give the sixth-round pick from the 2016 draft. Broncos quarterback Trevor Siemian completed passes to seven different receivers last week.