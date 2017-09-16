Justin Simmons hopes to build on quality opening act

Herm Edwards says time of possession is crucial to win on the road against the Broncos. (0:58)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- As far as introductions go, Justin Simmons’ greeting to Football America was a pretty good one.

On the Los Angeles Chargers’ second play from scrimmage in front of a national television audience on Monday night -- their first was a penalty -- running back Melvin Gordon darted through the right side of the Denver Broncos’ defense and suddenly discovered acres of open space in front of him.

Simmons was the only player with any real chance to stop Gordon from what would have been a momentum-stealing 89-yard touchdown run. In the open field, Simmons tackled Gordon after a 21-yard gain. Four plays later the Chargers punted.

“That was big," Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. “They had a good play right there, and Justin got [Gordon] down. And we always talk about that: Just keep them out of the end zone, make them run another play and we can get a stop. He made the play and we got the stop."

Broncos strong safety Justin Simmons attempts to bring down the Chargers' Melvin Gordon. AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Broncos coach Vance Joseph offered his assessment.

“The first tackle he made in the open field on Gordon is a special tackle," Joseph said. “That ball may run for 50 yards. It’s one-on-one with 20 yards each way, and he makes that tackle."

Simmons, in his second year after he was a third-round pick in the 2016 NFL draft, entered Monday’s game with a little more attention on him than perhaps he expected when training camp opened. Because Simmons -- and to a certain extent fellow second-year safety Will Parks -- was in the lineup against the Chargers to replace T.J. Ward.

The Broncos released Ward when leaguewide rosters went to 53 players earlier this month. Ward was a locker room leader off the field and had been to two of his three career Pro Bowls with the Broncos.

And when the Broncos made the move, they said a big reason why was that Simmons was ready to take his spot in the team’s “No Fly Zone" secondary. And while some would see the 6-foot-2, 202-pounder as a rangy player in coverage, the Broncos like what Simmons has done in run defense, as well.

So much so that as training camp progressed, it was clear the Broncos were becoming more and more comfortable with the idea that Simmons could start in the defense. And while Simmons’ opening tackle against the Chargers might have been all of the good the Broncos took from surrendering a 21-yard run to open a drive, it also was the start of a good first test.

“He tackled well," said Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib. “Both of those young guys [Simmons and Parks] did. We had some things, communicating, we need to work out, but it was all pretty positive."

For his part, Simmons said he’s “still learning each and every day as I go along."

Simmons also got an early preview of what things might look like as the weeks go on in the regular season. Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, whether because of the way the Broncos had deployed their coverages or simply personal choice, seemed to go out of his way to avoid both Harris and Talib for much of Monday night’s game.

That put Simmons in the vicinity of the intended receiver on plenty of occasions. And with three starters in the Denver secondary who went to the Pro Bowl last year -- Harris, Talib and Darian Stewart -- that doesn’t figure to be the last time Simmons gets that treatment.

“I’ve said I believe this league is pressure-performance based," Simmons said. “It's always based on that; it comes with the game. You just have to prepare as much as you can to be ready to perform in situations."

Sunday's outing will be a different kind of challenge from the Dallas Cowboys’ offense. Running back Ezekiel Elliott is the focal point of the Cowboys’ offense, and Dallas’ punishing run game consistently puts defenses on their collective heels.

It all allows quarterback Dak Prescott to work in relative comfort in the pocket, as the Cowboys’ pass-catchers run by safeties who often get caught looking into the backfield to see where Elliott is.

“I knew there were going to be some growing pains with Justin and Parks," Joseph said. “With that being said, you could see the physical ability with Justin. There are going to be growing pains, but I think at the end of this thing, Week 6, 7, 8, moving forward, he’s going to be good for us."