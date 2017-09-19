'Say that to my face': Broncos' Brandon Marshall tweaks fans on Twitter

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- It's not a new problem for Denver Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall.

This is his sixth NFL season and he's still not THAT Brandon Marshall, the wide receiver who now plays for the New York Giants after spending the last two seasons with the Jets. He's not the wide receiver who had somewhat bumpy rides in Chicago, Miami and Denver before that on the way to eight career 1,000-yard seasons.

He's Brandon Marshall, starting linebacker on an elite defense and owner of a Super Bowl ring. And, as he does occasionally, the Broncos' Brandon Marshall will take to social media to answer those who are trolling the wrong guy.

Giants receiver Brandon Marshall had a tough night in New York's Monday Night Football loss to the Detroit Lions. He finished with one catch for 17 yards and has just two catches for 27 yards in two games after being one of the Giants' more high-profile signings in free agency.

Cuz I can do Bof https://t.co/tKfWbwPMLO — Brandon Marshall (@BMarshh54) September 19, 2017

And during the game, many fans directed their anger -- by mistake, and without a closer look at the Twitter handle -- at the Broncos' Brandon Marshall, who goes by @BMarshh54. While he often lets it slide because it's par for the course for him -- "I can't correct everybody," he said earlier this season, "it happens every day" -– he dove in Monday, with a heavy dose of wit along the way.

To one tweet that offered "a reminder" that no team with Brandon Marshall had ever made the playoffs, Marshall simply replied "false." To another, he tweeted back: "meet me in the parking lot after the game chump?”

Another tweet asked how he could be "tweeting and dropping passes at the same time?!" Marshall replied, "Cuz I can do Bof.”

And on the advice he should "high point the ball" -- with an expletive added for effect -- Marshall replied "Come say that to my face!”

Marshall is routinely sent football cards at the Broncos' suburban Denver complex from fans who want him to sign -- and the cards are of the other Brandon Marshall.

The mother of Denver's Marshall has occasionally taken to Twitter to set the record straight.

As the linebacker has often said, "Someday, maybe people will send him football cards of me to sign because I'm just playing and we're doing what we do on defense."