Broncos take big stumble in first road test of season

Jamaal Charles gets the handoff and cuts 12 yards through the Bills' defense for his first touchdown as a Bronco. (0:23)

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. -- All week Denver Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he didn't believe in trap games.

On an unseasonably warm September day -- the temperature at kickoff was in the 80s -- the Broncos stumbled in their first road test of the season in a 26-16 loss to the Buffalo Bills.

The Broncos sport a schedule that is heavily back-loaded with road games. Denver will play seven of their last 11 games on the road, including a stretch of three consecutive road games.

The game in Buffalo was sandwiched between a big win over the Dallas Cowboys and next week's game against the Oakland Raiders, the Broncos' first significant AFC West showdown of the season.

Additionally, the Bills’ offense had scored just one field a goal the week before in a loss to the Carolina Panthers and were due for bounceback. And with the Broncos playing at 11 a.m. Denver time, this game had all the trappings of a trap game. That was true even as the Broncos came out strong early and held the Bills to just 10 net yards on offense in the first quarter.

But the Broncos never seemed to settle in and never quite managed field position they way they should have. They spent much of the second and third quarters backed up in their end of the field, and when the Bills needed just 41 seconds to put together a field goal drive just before halftime it was clear the Bills were controlling the tempo to their liking.

The Broncos have a long list of things to review. Like in the third quarter when quarterback Trevor Siemian tossed an interception with the Broncos deep in their own territory and added another interception in the fourth quarter with an across-his-body toss. The Broncos also tried a fake punt deep in their own territory that failed to convert a fourth-and-2 and linebacker Von Miller was flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct in the fourth quarter, when he offered his hand and then pulled it away after he had plowed into Bills quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

In short, they missed tackles on defense, dropped passes on offense and missed opportunities all around.

Joseph said earlier in the week calling this a trap game would be "disrespectful" to an opponent. Joseph said the Bills had plenty of talent in the defensive front seven, had potential to run the ball on offense. The Broncos did keep Buffalo running back LeSean McCoy from getting loose -- he had just 16 yards rushing in the opening minutes of the fourth quarter, but the Bills’ defensive front lived up to its billing as a potential headache.

There were some bright spots as Jamaal Charles offered a glimpse of what he could bring -- he had 56 yards rushing on his first nine carries and the defense hung in at times. But the overall effort shouldn't please them much.