Broncos say they're not underestimating Giants' banged-up offense

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos have had to stare into the proverbial crystal ball this week to try to figure out how the New York Giants’ offense will look given that team’s pile of injuries at wide receiver.

The Giants put three receivers, including their leading pass-catcher in Odell Beckham Jr., on injured reserve this week, and a fourth injured receiver, Sterling Shepard, will not play this Sunday night against the Broncos because of an ankle injury.

So, while the Broncos can study the plays the Giants have run to this point in their 0-5 start, it’s still an exercise in flexibility to figure out exactly what Eli Manning will do when the Giants want to throw the ball. And while the Broncos wanted to face Beckham, they'll have to be prepared for anything that the Giants haven’t already shown to this point.

Chris Harris Jr. won't be facing the Giants' top receivers because of their injuries, but the cornerback knows their replacements will be highly motivated. "They're going to come out ... and try to do whatever they can to stay on the roster," he said. AP Photo/Jack Dempsey

"For me, I want to go against the best," Broncos defensive coordinator Joe Woods said. "That’s what’s in me. Any team we play, I hope that they’re full strength and we’re full strength and we go play to see who can win. … But, with those guys not being there, we have to make sure we handle our business."

The Giants will play Sunday night’s game without their leading receiver in Beckham, their second-leading receiver (Shephard) and veteran Brandon Marshall, who is fifth on the team in catches. To fill their spots, the Giants signed wide receiver Ed Eagan from their practice squad and then signed Travis Rudolph and former Broncos fifth-round draft pick Tavarres King as free agents.

The addition of multiple players at the same position brings a little bit of the unknown to the game, given the fact that the Giants have executed 202 pass plays compared to 100 rushing attempts. So, if the Broncos get a big lead that will force more Giants passes, or the Giants simply choose to keep the same run-pass ratio, the Broncos have to predict where Manning will try to deliver the ball.

"I watched the King guy they signed [Tuesday] and he’s a pretty good player," Broncos coach Vance Joseph said. "… He’s tall and can run, so I think players understand that. I think the media sometimes don’t think players get it, but they watch the tape. He’s 6-foot-2, he runs 4.4, he can catch the football."

The Broncos said they expect Giants rookie tight end Evan Engram as well as running back Shane Vereen to be involved in the passing game and expect Manning to get the ball out as quickly as possible. When Beckham, Marshall and Shepard suffered injuries in the team’s loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday, Engram, who was one of the fastest tight ends in the draft, lined up at receiver for a smattering of plays.

"He’s a problem," Woods said with a laugh. "He is a tremendous -- he’s really a receiver playing tight end. You can see the explosiveness in his movements. He can win at the top of routes and create separation. There are a few things that we’re going to carry into the game that if we have any problems, we feel like we can take care of him."

The Broncos are currently No. 1 in the league in total defense (260.8 yards allowed per game), No. 1 in run defense (50.8 yards allowed per game) and No. 11 in pass defense. And because they have been so difficult to run against, opponents have had at least 33 pass attempts in three of the Broncos’ four games, led by the Cowboys’ 50 attempts.

"It’s going to be an interesting game because you never know what new guys are going to do," cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. "They’re going to come out, play hard, block harder and try to do whatever they can to stay on the roster."