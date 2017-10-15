Broncos should be in search of some big-play pop against Giants

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- For a week, the Denver Broncos have heard about the long list of injured players the New York Giants have at the moment, that one of the league’s marquee players they had planned to face -- Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. -- went on injured reserve this week, and that the Giants (or what's left of them) are 0-5.

It all has forced the Broncos to concentrate on the one thing they can control in all of that.

"And that’s what we do," linebacker Brandon Marshall said. "We have to be on our game, do our thing, play like we can on both sides of the ball, special teams. We’ve got things we want to accomplish and that starts with worrying more about how we handle our business. Every week is about that, but it’s really about that this week because we’re coming off a bye and want to get our momentum back."

With all of that in mind, here are some things to watch for in Sunday night’s Broncos-Giants game:

Find the deep ball: The Broncos’ rushing attack has been one of the league’s best to this point -- 143 yards per game -- and they’ve shown flashes of being an offense that can stress defenses with a variety of personnel groupings. But their longest completion this season, and only completion of more than 30 yards, was to tight end Virgil Green, who had a 44-yard catch-and-run effort in the season opener against the Los Angeles Chargers. With Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie’s suspension thinning out the Giants’ depth at cornerback, they figure to play plenty of zone looks. So Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders should find some seams to work in down the field. Thomas does not have a touchdown catch this season and did not have a touchdown catch in the last six games of the 2016 season. That means his last touchdown catch came last Nov. 13 against the New Orleans Saints. That has to change if the Broncos’ passing game is going to be what they think it can be.

Demaryius Thomas hasn't had a touchdown catch since Nov. 13, but facing the Giants presents a good opportunity to turn that around. Timothy T. Ludwig/USA Today Sports

Force the Giants to throw: The Giants are tied for last in the league in rushing attempts per game -- 20, tied with the Arizona Cardinals -- and the running back who leads them in carries (Paul Perkins) will not play Sunday night because of a rib injury. The Broncos happen to lead the league in run defense, having allowed 50.8 yards rushing per game, as Melvin Gordon, Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy and Marshawn Lynch have combined for just 95 yards rushing against the Broncos. It should be difficult for the Giants to establish the run game, and the Broncos could turn their pass rush loose if they consistently keep the Giants in passing situations. The only third-down situation where the Giants have run more than they have passed this season is third-and-1. On every other third-down distance -- from third-and-2 through third-and-23 -- they have passed more often than they have run. And in many of those situations, they have thrown 100 percent of the time. Facing that kind of predictability allows the Broncos’ defense to do its best work.

Limit turnovers: This is certainly the most obvious item on the checklist, but the Broncos haven’t just been good when they’ve taken care of the ball, they’ve shown themselves to be a league heavyweight. They’ve had two double-digit leads evaporate in four games this season because of turnovers. That’s especially true for quarterback Trevor Siemian, who has been turnover-free in just one of four starts this year. Siemian has had stretches when he has been dominant before being derailed by a turnover. It remains to be seen how aggressively the Giants will rush Siemian without defensive end Olivier Vernon (ankle) in the lineup, but with a clean evening from Siemian, the Broncos would be in line for the win to keep pace in the AFC West.

Handle business: The Broncos’ locker room is loaded with players who earned Super Bowl rings with the team. So there are plenty of important voices in the group who know what it takes to be the last team standing and how to handle things week to week to get to that point. Those are the players who have to lead the way in this one. This is the Broncos’ last home game before the Nov. 12 meeting with New England, so any bobble against an injury-ravaged, 0-5 Giants team would be an enormous stumble. If the Broncos are serious about being in the postseason conversation, they can’t let a game like this get away.