Broncos' defense should be ready for others to follow the Giants' lead

DENVER -- Melvin Gordon couldn't do it, Ezekiel Elliott couldn't do it and neither could LeSean McCoy or Marshawn Lynch. Those four running backs, with their combined 12 Pro Bowl appearances, had rushed for 95 yards combined against the Denver Broncos in the first four weeks of the season.

Then Orleans Darkwa, who had all of 75 career carries before this season, became the guy to cross the century mark against the Denver run defense. Darkwa rushed for 117 yards, including a 47-yard jaunt that was also, by 27 yards, the longest run against the Broncos this season, to power the New York Giants' 23-10 victory Sunday night.

Now the real question will be whether Darkwa carved out a path for others to follow, as the Broncos will face two of the league's top five rushing attacks -- Kansas City at No. 4 and Philadelphia at No. 5 -- over the next three games.

Giants running back Orleans Darkwa had four carries of at least 14 yards against the Broncos. Isaiah J. Downing/USA Today Sports

"If we have success with something, we want to keep doing it," Darkwa said of a Giants' game plan that saw them run 32 times and pass just 19 times. "We had some success with runs early and we kept capitalizing off that."

Having seen the Giants put three wide receivers on injured reserve in the days leading up to Sunday's game, the Broncos knew they were going to get a steady diet of run plays. And they believed that would play into their hands, given that they entered the game as the league's No. 1 run defense, having allowed just 50.8 yards per game.

But the Giants loaded up with plenty of heavy formations, with extra tight ends, and they tested the Broncos on the perimeter. The Broncos had surrendered just two runs of more than 9 yards over the first four weeks -- both by Gordon in the season opener -- but Darkwa had four carries of at least 14 yards on Sunday night. The Broncos exited the game No. 2 in run defense, allowing 70.2 yards rushing per game.

"They had a few run plays that worked for them," said Broncos safety Justin Simmons. "A few times we stopped them, but they kept coming back to it ... they found different ways to get into different plays."

Though the Broncos ran 21 more plays than the Giants (75 to 54) and gained 146 more yards (412 to 266), the Giants had the tempo they wanted for virtually the entire evening. They set the tone with a 13-play, 69-yard drive for a field goal on their first possession.

The Giants offered a preview of things to come with five runs in the opening drive, but they really showed their intentions with a 75-yard touchdown drive that closed out the first quarter and opened the second. The Giants ran on six of the seven plays -- including Darkwa's 47-yard sprint -- and Darkwa closed out the first half with 63 yards rushing.

"It was terrible," said Broncos linebacker Brandon Marshall. "We started off real flat ... we didn't stop the run."

The Broncos will almost certainly get their chance to make it right, however. It's a good bet that opponents will look at how much success the Giants had pounding the ball at the Broncos despite missing four wide receivers and using their fifth different combination on the offensive line this season.

In their next three games the Broncos will face the Chargers, who have the No. 11 rusher in the league (Gordon), the Chiefs, who have the league's leading rusher (Kareem Hunt) and the Eagles, who have the No. 8 rusher (LeGarrette Blount). Hunt and Blount are also two of the six players in the league averaging at least 5.6 yards per carry.

"Oh yeah, you know people look at what you do and then decide if they can do it, too," Marshall said. "That's how this league works. That wasn't us ... We didn't get off blocks, we weren't rugged like we normally are, we missed some gaps. I'm in that, too. We have to get back to work because stopping the run is always the top thing for us. Always."