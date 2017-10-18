Trevor Siemian wants to learn -- fast -- from his mistakes

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Trevor Siemian won't get the 10 football seconds back that he'd like to, so he has to do the next best thing -- make sure he doesn't repeat them.

Siemian may have thrown for a career-best 376 yards Sunday night, but that total was more than out-weighed by the fact the Broncos had a clunky effort all around in a home loss to the previously winless New York Giants -- and by the fact Siemian's interception just before halftime, the one that Giants cornerback Janoris Jenkins returned 43 yards for a touchdown, was the game-crushing play.

"Those are 10 seconds of my life I wish I had back, that whole sequence," Siemian said. "... Won't do it again."

After five games, the Broncos' offense as a whole, as well as Siemian as a second-year starter behind center, have had moments when the group has dominated. But there have also been moments -- too many in fact in the past three games, when the Broncos are 1-2 -- when the offense hasn't closed the deal in the scoring zone. The Broncos are 2-of-11 turning trips inside the opponents' 20-yard line into touchdowns, and Siemian has thrown four interceptions in the two losses combined.

Much like after the loss to the Buffalo Bills in Week 3, Siemian said Sunday's lackluster work by the Broncos against the Giants offered another painful lesson about turnovers and the win-or-lose price tag on each of them.

Quarterback Trevor Siemian realizes that ball security is a top priority. "I understand with our team if I don't turn it over we're going to be in dang near every game," he said. Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

"You don't feel too great about the two picks, especially the pick-six," Siemian said. "But that's part of the job, right? Taking care of the ball and being aggressive with it when you have to be. That's what makes it so rewarding when you do things right. It was good tape for me to look at for sure."

In the big picture, the Broncos have to turn yardage into points. To move the ball without touchdowns is an exercise in frustration for them as well as the people who pay to watch them. It's early, but Siemian is on pace for a 4,000-yard passing season and the Broncos are 12th in the league in yards per game.

But then move over a couple columns in the statistical pile and they are 16th in scoring, with nine turnovers overall, and have put up 16, 16 and 10 points in their last three games, respectively.

"Taking care of the football is paramount," Siemian said. " ... I can't be doing that. I understand with our team if I don't turn it over we're going to be in dang near every game."

Broncos coach Vance Joseph was asked Wednesday about his confidence in Siemian and if it was as steadfast as it was before the start of the regular season. When Joseph announced Siemian had won the starting job for the second consecutive season, he said that barring injury Siemian would remain the quarterback this season.

He echoed those sentiments again after Wednesday's practice.

"Trevor's our quarterback, right now we're 3-2, as a team getting better," Joseph said. "Nothing's been perfect, no one's been perfect, including myself. Absolutely he's our quarterback."

Siemian is getting treatment this week for a left shoulder injury he suffered while trying to tackle Jenkins on the interception return Sunday night. He missed the Broncos' next possession in the game to close out the first half, but played in the second half.

"I'm fine," Siemian said. "Just a little sore."