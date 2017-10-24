It's strength on strength: Broncos to get first live look at Kareem Hunt

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Save for one ugly prime-time effort against the New York Giants over their first six games of the season, one of the safest bets for the Denver Broncos has been their run defense.

In the other five games, the Broncos have surrendered a combined total of 133 rushing yards to Melvin Gordon (two games), Ezekiel Elliott, LeSean McCoy and Marshawn Lynch -- 26.6 yards per game. The Giants' Orleans Darkwa, who pounded out 117 yards rushing in New York's 23-10 victory over the Broncos, is the outlier.

Before Sunday's 21-0 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers turned completely sour, the Broncos showed just how dominant they can be when they stopped Gordon on four consecutive carries from the Denver 1-yard line in the first quarter. But this Monday night, in the swirl that is Arrowhead Stadium, the Broncos get their first look at the league's current rushing leader -- Chiefs rookie running back Kareem Hunt.

"And he's probably the best running back in the league right now," Broncos cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said. "The Chiefs can do everything on offense. I wouldn't say they're just a running team, they're a complete offense, but he gives them that work in the run game."

Hunt, who was the Chiefs' third-round pick in April's draft after two 1,400-yard rushing seasons in his four years at Toledo, leads the league with 717 yards rushing in seven games. He's got two touchdown runs of over 50 yards, four 100-yard rushing games and averages 5.8 yards per carry. He also has a 78-yard catch-and-run touchdown just for good measure.

In the first three games of the season -- all Chiefs' wins -- Hunt had 148, 81 and 172 yards rushing to go with all four of his rushing touchdowns. In the four games since, he has rushed for 101, 107, 21 and 87 yards and the Chiefs have lost the past two games.

But Harris says Hunt has changed the dynamic plenty in an already potent Chiefs' offense, given wide receiver Tyreek Hill's elite speed and Travis Kelce's work at tight end. Because players shadowing Hill and Kelce in coverage are not along the line of scrimmage to help if Hunt finds a gap.

"That's what they can do," Harris said. "They got one of the best tight ends -- Kelce and Gronk are the best tight ends in the league right now -- they got a speedy receiver who can take anything the distance. And then Hunt's tough, man. He's making people miss, he's complete, an impressive rookie."

With his 124 carries and 25 receptions, Hunt is easily the busiest player in the Chiefs' offense. And coach Andy Reid, a noted tinkerer on offense, will have had plenty of time to consider ways to attack the Broncos' defense, given that the Chiefs last played Thursday night and will have 11 days between games.

Broncos linebacker Von Miller has cautioned multiple times this season that the success his team has had is no guarantee for the next game. So, he's preached vigilance of sorts.

"Just 'cause you have a great week of practice, just because you work hard doesn't mean you're going to have success," is how Miller put it after Sunday's loss. "That is how it is in the National Football League and that's just how it is in life. ... We've got to keep playing."

The Giants, as the only team which has rushed for more than 80 yards against the Broncos this season (they had 148), used plenty of heavy formations -- two tight ends, two backs -- to pound away at the Broncos' defense. The Broncos have tried to use a defense that includes three safeties and one cornerback to combat some of those beefier formations.

For his part, Reid has routinely shown a variety of looks against the Broncos, but in last season's Christmas night rout he kept the Broncos in their base defense on 60 snaps.

"We always want to stop the run, that's the starting point," Harris said. "Our guys up front, they make it hard for people to run on us. But that's where we start and we'll need to do it again [this Monday]."