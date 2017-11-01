Eagles will be tough draw for either Trevor Siemian or Brock Osweiler

Broncos head coach Vance Joseph explains why he stuck with Trevor Siemian after throwing three interceptions and what the quarterback situation looks like for Denver moving forward. (0:24)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- While most of the conversation around the Denver Broncos has centered around whether Trevor Siemian or Brock Osweiler will start Sunday in Philadelphia, the fact is the Eagles don't figure to be all that welcoming to either one.

Whether it's Siemian staying behind center or Osweiler moving in -- coach Vance Joseph is expected to name a starter Wednesday -- the Broncos quarterback will face an Eagles team that boasts the NFL's best record at 7-1. The Eagles have scored 27, 34, 34 and 33 points in their previous home games this season. Their defense stops the run better than anyone else in the league at the moment, and they are one of 10 teams with at least 22 sacks.

Oh, and the Broncos are winless on the road this season and have averaged 11.7 points in those three games -- a span that includes the first time their offense was held scoreless in a quarter-century. The Broncos also have 10 turnovers during those three road games.

Those are not the best circumstances for Siemian, a quarterback who hasn't been able to stem the tide of turnovers. Nor is it good for Osweiler, who did not last a full season as the starter for the Houston Texans. And the losses are starting to wear thin all around.

"I'm tired of losing," is how cornerback Chris Harris Jr. put it after Monday night's loss in Kansas City. "I'm tired of losing the same way every game. We're not giving ourselves a chance to win."

While the Eagles have faced just two teams in the league's top 15 in scoring defense this season -- Carolina at No. 5 and the Los Angeles Chargers at No. 8 -- the Broncos will have to pick up the pace significantly to keep up with a team that has outscored its opponents 47-9 in the first quarter this season.

"We can't play like we have," Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas said. "Everybody's frustrated ... we have to go out and put some points on the board. That's on us, you can't win games with turnovers."

The Eagles' defensive front has been a difficult dilemma for opposing offenses to solve at this point, especially Fletcher Cox at defensive tackle and Brandon Graham at defensive end. Philadelphia leads the league in run defense -- it has allowed 70.4 rushing yards per game -- so the Eagles have the potential to remove the one thing the Broncos have done consistently well on offense this season.

That same defense has also forced 14 turnovers, good for fifth-most in the league. Siemian has thrown six interceptions in the past three games combined as opponents have turned those six picks into 17 points. Only the 0-8 Cleveland Browns have turned the ball over more times than the Broncos' 17.

"To have five turnovers, that's unacceptable," tight end A.J. Derby said. "We've got to play better."

It's why Joseph, who called five turnovers "insane" Monday night, is considering a quarterback switch in the first place. But the Broncos have an abbreviated week either to make adjustments to Siemian's game or to get Osweiler ready to play.

They will likely have what Joseph calls "a jog-through" Wednesday to go with a half jog-through, half full-speed practice Thursday. The Broncos will leave for Philadelphia after their walk-through Friday and have a practice in the Philadelphia area Saturday.

It's all in the equation about who gets a crack at the Eagles.

"If a switch is made, it will be considered what's best for the football team," Joseph said. "Again, when you watch Trevor, even [Monday] night, he made three horrible interceptions, I mean, horrific decisions with those three he threw [Monday] night. He had 20 other plays that were really, really good. ... In your heart, you know he can play better because those three balls he threw, you just can't throw. The 20-plus plays he made in the third and fourth quarter, it keeps you excited about the guy. That's the issue. Again, it's about results, and we haven't had them."