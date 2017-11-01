QB Brock Osweiler gets another shot, but don't count out Paxton Lynch

Stephen A. Smith and Max Kellerman explain why Denver is making the right move by taking the ball from Trevor Siemian and giving Brock Osweiler a chance to start. (0:59)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- He said it often in his storied career that "every interception has a story and nobody wants to hear it," but Peyton Manning knew better than most what interceptions do, the power they have to wreck games and shatter confidence.

It's easy to lose in the tidal wave of historic numbers Manning put up as a Mount Rushmore quarterback in the NFL, but he was once a 20-something who threw 43 interceptions in his first two NFL seasons combined. He survived the scrutiny, the criticism, the baggage that comes with turnovers and losses in professional football because he was a rare, franchise-lifting talent.

Most who play quarterback do not have that vocational luxury and the unwavering support that comes with it. Turnovers have always taken down more quarterbacks than all of the pass-rushers in the Pro Football Hall of Fame combined, and Trevor Siemian's name went on that list Wednesday.

Siemian was benched by the Denver Broncos with 10 interceptions on his docket this season and the team mired in a three-game losing streak. The Broncos were shut out for the first time in 25 years in a 21-0 loss to the Chargers two games ago, and after seven games of work the Broncos have more turnovers as a team (17) than touchdowns (14).

There were plenty of things that were Siemian's fault in there -- plenty indeed -- but he has taken the fall for the rest of it, too. That is a quarterback's job as well, given any team's starter usually receives most of the credit or blame for how things go in a season.

But the Broncos currently have one front-line receiver in the pattern right now (Demaryius Thomas), they have been decidedly inconsistent up front in the offensive line, and despite the fact they run the ball well, they've rarely run it into the end zone over the first seven games. It means Thomas hasn't had a touchdown catch in roughly 50 weeks, no running back has more than one rushing touchdown and even the Broncos' elite defense has forced just six turnovers, or 11 fewer than the league leaders (Buffalo and Baltimore).

None of that matters. It never does for a starting quarterback, they all know that going in. The Broncos lost games, Siemian threw interceptions and an expected change was made to have Brock Osweiler start in Week 9.

Osweiler waited more than three years for the Broncos to toss him into the mix in his first stint with the team when he started seven games for an injured Peyton Manning in 2015. He, too, got pulled because of turnovers that weren't all his fault in the regular-season finale that year and Manning returned to close out the team's Super Bowl run in what was Manning's last season.

This time Osweiler is trying to do what Siemian will be left to do down the road -- rebuild himself and his career. Broncos president of football operations/general manager John Elway said Osweiler needed "football rehab" when Osweiler was signed just before the start of the regular season.

Now, Osweiler gets his chance. But he, like Siemian, has the first and only quarterback Elway has taken in the first round as the team's chief football decision-maker staring over his throwing shoulder in Paxton Lynch. The Broncos have now benched the guy who beat out Lynch -- twice -- for the job and are going with the quarterback they signed when Lynch got hurt in the preseason.

Osweiler will absolutely have to deal with that along the way. Because no matter what the Broncos' playoff fortunes are down the stretch, the prospect of promoting Lynch hangs in the air over everything they do.

And that, like the price of turnovers, is just a fact of Broncos quarterback life.