Broncos will give Brock Osweiler another start at quarterback

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- Brock Osweiler will get a third consecutive start at quarterback Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals (4:25 p.m. ET, CBS) as the Denver Broncos continue to search for a way out of their current five-game losing streak.

The Broncos have been blown out in Osweiler's first two starts in place of Trevor Siemian, a 51-23 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles and Sunday night's 41-16 defeat against the New England Patriots.

But Broncos coach Vance Joseph said he saw enough improvement on offense in the overall wreckage of Sunday night's defeat to give Osweiler another chance.

"It's Brock again," Joseph said Monday, regarding who will be under center. "And in my opinion, Brock played a solid game again [Sunday]. Offensively, we moved the ball. Obviously in the red zone it wasn't great -- we were 1-for-4 -- but as far as moving the ball, it was efficient, it was right. We made some explosive plays on that side of the ball."

Osweiler was 18-of-33 for 221 yards and a touchdown and an interception against the Patriots, with 137 of those yards coming on completions to wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders. And while Osweiler still didn't stretch the field as much as the Broncos would like (11 on his 18 completions went for 10 or fewer yards), Osweiler was not sacked, and the Broncos had four possessions of at least eight plays and two of at least 12 plays.

The Broncos did stall inside the Patriots' 20-yard line, however, as they finished just one of four drives in the red zone with a touchdown, that one coming on the opening series in the second half when the Broncos already trailed by three scores.

"Kicking field goals rather than scoring touchdowns, that's something that's happened to this offense multiple times this season," Osweiler said following Sunday night's loss. "It's not the first time we couldn't score touchdowns, but that starts with me. I'm going to have to watch the tape to see what decisions I could've made differently that could've led to touchdowns, but that's definitely something that needs to get fixed. If you're kicking field goals rather than scoring touchdowns in the red area, it's going to be very hard to win football games."

Joseph said following the game that the coaching staff would make a decision about quarterback after reviewing the video. The decision, however, was between Osweiler and Siemian only.

Paxton Lynch, who suffered a right shoulder injury in the Broncos' preseason win against the Green Bay Packers this past August, is still not ready to play. The Broncos have kept Lynch on the active roster for the entire season, but he has yet to be in uniform for any game.

He returned to practice two weeks ago.

"I'm not sure," Joseph said Monday when asked if Lynch would play this season. "Health-wise, he's still recovering from the shoulder. I think it's going to be almost two weeks now coming up this week at practice, and we'll see where he's at. But he's still recovering from his shoulder injury. He's still throwing intermediate passes, not really deep passes yet. We want to make sure he's totally healthy before he plans again. That time frame, I'm not sure when it's going to come."