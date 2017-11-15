Brock Osweiler limited in practice as Paxton Lynch works as backup

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos continue to juggle things at quarterback as Paxton Lynch could be in uniform for the first time this season Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Lynch, who suffered a right shoulder injury in the Broncos’ preseason win over the Green Bay Packers, worked as Brock Osweiler's backup in Wednesday’s practice. It was the first time Lynch has worked as the team's No. 2 quarterback since Trevor Siemian was named the starter in the preseason.

Osweiler was limited in Wednesday’s practice because of a right shoulder injury of his own, so while Osweiler worked with the starters in the team’s walk-through as well as when they worked on the running game, Lynch took the pass plays with the starting offense. Broncos coach Vance Joseph said Osweiler will throw in Thursday’s practice and is still expected to start Sunday against the Bengals.

Joseph added, however, it’s possible Lynch could be moved into the No. 2 spot and be in uniform for the first time this season. Since Siemian was benched after three interceptions in the Broncos' Oct. 30 loss in Kansas City, Siemian has been the No. 2 quarterback for the last two games. Lynch has been a game-day inactive since the regular season began.

“Who is the backup? Right now that’s being determined," Joseph said. “We gave Paxton No. 2 reps (Wednesday) to kind of see where he’s at with his shoulder. He did fine, he threw the ball fine."

Osweiler has received treatment this week for an injury he suffered in Sunday night’s 41-16 loss to the New England Patriots. Osweiler, who said the injury is "no big deal," finished 18-of-33 passing for 221 yards to go with a touchdown and an interception in the loss.

Osweiler wasn’t sacked and didn’t miss any snaps in the game, but he was pushed to the ground after a second-down throw early in the Broncos' second possession of the game and landed on his right shoulder (he appealed to the officials for a penalty flag following the play).

"(Osweiler) threw some (Wednesday), five to 10 yards, he’s sore," Joseph said. "But he threw some."

Wednesday was Lynch’s most extensive work in practice since his injury. The Broncos continue to walk the line at quarterback as they see if they can construct any sort of winning streak down the stretch as well as give Lynch some playing time. Lynch hasn't started a regular-season game since the Broncos' win over the Jacksonville Jaguars last December.

“(Lynch) threw the ball fine, he threw the ball fine, he had command of the huddle," Joseph said Wednesday. “It’s practice, it should look good."

Joseph said he wouldn’t commit to Osweiler remaining as the starter past Sunday. Osweiler said he continues to approach things as if it’s his job until he hears otherwise.

"Whatever decision the team makes, I’m going to support that guy 100 percent," Osweiler said. “You just focus on your job, you focus on your opponent and playing to the best of your ability.

Asked how he keeps from looking over his shoulder or playing tentatively, Osweiler added: “At the end of the day you could really boil it down to everybody’s kind of looking over their shoulder. Every single year, regardless of how long you’ve been in this league, how successful you’ve been, teams are always trying to find someone better and cheaper to replace you. That’s how this business works and if you’re going to let those little things affect you, you probably won’t be around too long."