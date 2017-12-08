Broncos still on the hunt for something, anything, to kick-start offense

Tedy Bruschi is enthusiastic about Josh McCown's chances against Denver while Trey Wingo and Herm Edwards hope the Broncos can break their losing streak. (0:46)

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos say, despite their current eight-game losing streak that has dropped them to a 3-9 record after a 3-1 start, that they are still aggressively pursuing their first win since Oct. 1.

They believe quarterback Trevor Siemian can rebound from the roughest of outings in Sunday's 35-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins where he completed just 19 of 41 passes with three interceptions.

"Think Trev is looking forward to bouncing back," said Broncos offensive coordinator Bill Musgrave. " ... This is the week to do it for sure."

The Broncos will face the New York Jets Sunday at Sports Authority Field at Mile High. Denver not only heads into the game with its worst losing streak since 1967, it is also the underdog to a team that has a 1-4 record on the road this season.

The Broncos haven't won since their 16-10 victory over the Oakland Raiders to open October while Siemian has been both benched and re-inserted into the starting lineup during that span. Including the Miami game, Siemian now has three picks in each of his past two starts. He also threw three interceptions in the Oct. 30 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Siemian said this week he tried to leave the Dolphins' loss behind on Monday to get to work on the Jets.

"For a day, looked at it a couple times for a day," Siemian said. "Started watching some New York stuff pretty quickly."

Sunday's game will be the third one where Musgrave has called plays since Mike McCoy was fired last month. Musgrave continues to seek something on offense to snap it out of its current funk.

Given the Broncos have started three quarterbacks this season -- Siemian, Brock Osweiler and Paxton Lynch -- coach Vance Joseph said it is all uncharted ground for him.

"I never seen it, never been a part of it before," Joseph said Thursday. " ... It's challenging, no excuses, we played who we thought could help us win football games. But it's not easy, but no excuses. ... [It's] hard to say how we've handled it, we haven't won in a while. Our focus is Sunday, it's a clean slate on Sunday."

A clean slate that is in dire need of touchdowns given that the Broncos haven't scored more than 19 points in a game since their 42-17 win against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 2. They have not held the lead at any point in five of their last eight losses and their 19 offensive touchdowns this season put them near the bottom of the league.

The Chicago Bears (3-9) and the San Francisco 49ers (2-10) have each scored 18 touchdowns on offense this season while the New York Giants (2-10), Indianapolis Colts (3-9) and Cleveland Browns (0-12) have scored just 19.

"[It's] a little bit of everything, kind of out of synch at times," Siemian said. "It's kind of how I would describe it, the times I haven't played well, there hasn't been a real rhythm with me and that trickles all the way through the offense. A little bit of everything. But it's been that kind of year it feels like."