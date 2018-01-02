Many Broncos now have to wait to see if they're part of the team's plan

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- The Denver Broncos’ top football decision-maker John Elway said Monday, one day after the Broncos had closed out a 5-11 season with a 27-24 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, that the 2018 season had "officially'' begun.

They opened that offseason work with a morning announcement the Broncos would retain coach Vance Joseph, then quickly followed it with an afternoon shake-up as several assistant coaches were shown the door, including two of the team’s longest tenured -- assistant head coach/running backs Eric Studesville and wide receivers coach Tyke Tolbert.

The Broncos players, who spent Monday morning taking exit physicals as part of their to-do list, were also set to deal with their own brand of uncertainty. Free agency doesn’t open for another two months, but many who participated in the Broncos’ troubled season were left to wonder what the future might hold.

“I’ve said it before, this whole business is uncertainty,’’ said running back C.J. Anderson. “Everybody has to deal with that in some way. I hope I’m back, but those decisions aren’t up to me.’’

Trevor Siemian has one year remaining on his contract with the Broncos. John Leyba/The Denver Post/Getty Images

Anderson just concluded a 1,007-yard season, but his contract is structured in such a way that, despite two years remaining on the deal, the Broncos could release him without any “dead money’’ penalty against the salary cap.

The Broncos have used a pick in each of the past two drafts on a running back -- Devontae Booker in 2016 and De'Angelo Henderson in 2017. The Broncos had been ready to give Booker a look as the main back when training camp opened, but a wrist fracture was discovered and Booker didn’t play until Week 4 and didn’t have more than eight carries in a game until Week 11.

Then there's the expected makeover behind center. Quarterback Brock Osweiler is set to be an unrestricted free agent while quarterback Trevor Siemian has a year remaining on his deal, but both know there are changes coming at the position.

On his chances to be back, Osweiler said: “Absolutely. I love the Denver Broncos. I love this organization. I love the coaches. I love the support staff. I love the city. I love the state ... I would love to be a Bronco for as long as I possibly can.’’

Siemian, who won back-to-back training camp battles to earn the starting job before he was benched this season and then suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after he had returned to the lineup, has a year left on his deal. Siemian, like Osweiler, knows the Broncos are already scouting the draft’s best quarterback prospects and that Paxton Lynch was a first-round pick in 2016.

“I haven’t thought that far ahead to be honest with you,’’ Siemian said. “As far as I know, I’m under contract another year. Excited to be back here. I have a lot of great teammates and coaches here.’’

“I just want to get better,’’ Lynch said. “Whatever I can do in the offseason to get better ... The goal is always to come back better than when you left.”

Cornerback Aqib Talib, who will turn 32 next month, is another veteran player whose contract the Broncos may feel compelled to look at. Talib was just selected to his fourth Pro Bowl in four seasons with the Broncos and has two years remaining on his deal he signed in 2014.

But most of the guaranteed money in the deal is off the books and, if the Broncos chose, they could release him and have a dead money charge of $1 million. He is scheduled to count $12 million against the cap next season. Talib has said he doesn't know what the Broncos will do, but "if they want me back, I want to be back.''

Linebacker Todd Davis, who has been a starter for the past two seasons, is one of the Broncos’ front-line free agents. He finished second on the team in tackles, with 82.

“I love this team and I love the organization,’’ Davis sad. “We’ll see what happens. I’m very excited for the future with this organization, but we’ll see … Being a Cali boy I never would have thought I’d love Denver this much, but I really love it here. I think it’s a great, great city and great people … so I would love to get a contract here and stay here.”

But as they all loaded boxes and shoved clothes and other gear into plastic bags, they all knew the change that had been promised one floor above them would arrive soon enough.

“It’s coming,’’ said linebacker Brandon Marshall. “There are changes every year, that’s the league, but when you finish like we finished, everybody knows they're not just going to let that go.’’