Case Keenum or not, John Elway would consider a quarterback with No. 5 pick

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. -- When it comes to the NFL draft, John Elway likes to keep a secret as much as the next guy.

But this week, he once again expressed his willingness to sign Case Keenum as the Broncos' starting quarterback and still use Denver's No. 5 pick in the draft on a quarterback. In an appearance on Adam Schefter's podcast from the league meetings in Orlando, Florida, Elway said the Broncos will consider what to do with their first-round pick in the coming weeks. That discussion, right up to the point when the pick is made, will include the top quarterbacks on the board.

"That'll be wide open," Elway said. " ... I'm betting we won't know what direction we're going to go until probably the day of [the first round] or the day before."

In a year when four quarterbacks could be selected among the draft's first five picks for the first time since the AFL-NFL merger in 1970, the Broncos will likely be presented with a decidedly unique scenario at No. 5. That's because the Cleveland Browns have two of the picks in the draft's first four selections and would only need one of those to get a quarterback.

If the Browns, who have the Nos. 1 and 4 selections, don't trade one of those picks, the Broncos should have the option of taking one of the draft's top four quarterbacks or one of the highest-rated non-quarterbacks on their board.

"It's going to change from time to time; we'll look at all the different scenarios," Elway said. " ... We'll have to do that when we set our board, set the quarterback position, in order, where we would have them and go through the scenarios."

The Broncos have spent plenty of time and effort evaluating the quarterbacks in this draft, including before and after they had signed Keenum. In fact, Elway was among the Broncos' personnel at Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield's pro day, which also was the day that free agency formally opened in the league and the day the Broncos closed the deal with Keenum.

Keenum was in the Broncos' facility the following day to sign his deal and take his physical, while at the same time, Elway was among the team's personnel at Josh Rosen's pro day at UCLA. Elway had also attended bowl games for Wyoming's Josh Allen and USC's Sam Darnold in January.

Mayfield and Allen were among the quarterbacks the Broncos' staff coached on the North team at the Senior Bowl in January. As Denver coach Vance Joseph has said: "By the time the draft comes, we'll have done the work we need to on those guys."

Elway has said Keenum was the Broncos' top target in free agency after the team had evaluated the quarterbacks who would be available. But while Keenum has said he would like to be the Broncos' quarterback for what remains of his career, the deal he signed is for just two years.

Elway and Joseph have each said they believe Paxton Lynch, who was the Broncos' first-round pick in the 2016 draft, is the team's No. 2 quarterback "right now." But neither Elway nor Joseph, including this week at the league meetings, would close the door on still using the No. 5 pick on a quarterback.

"We'll go through the scenarios and see where they fall," Elway said of the Broncos' draft options. " ... [The quarterbacks] all have their strengths and their weaknesses ... it's a good crop of young quarterbacks, and I think the chances of these guys all being pretty successful are pretty good."