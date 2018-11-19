Game-winning drive could saves Broncos' season

With three seconds on the clock, Brandon McManus hits a 36-yard game-winning field goal to give the Broncos a 23-22 win over the Chargers. (1:32)

CARSON, Calif. -- For those inclined to tabulate such things, the start of the Denver Broncos' bounce-back may have come in a soccer stadium hundreds of miles from their home, roughly half-filled with their fans.

That is, if the Broncos (4-6) can do something to build off Sunday's a 23-22 win over the Los Angeles Chargers in the StubHub Center.

The rest of the story is still to be told, especially if the Broncos' momentum ends against the Pittsburgh Steelers next Sunday, but for one weekend in the Broncos looked like the team they've been telling everyone they could be. They were a hard-nosed, gritty bunch on defense that could get to the quarterback, create turnovers and put their offense in position to score.

The Broncos sacked Chargers quarterback Philip Rivers, who had not been sacked more than twice this season, three times. They intercepted Rivers twice, too, and those picks came from the biggest names on the defensive marquee: Chris Harris Jr. and Von Miller.

And in the end, they, finally, closed the deal.

While they didn't really keep Rivers under their collective thumb -- he crossed the 400-yard barrier -- they did unsettle him at some opportune times. On third down the Broncos' defense was less than stellar as the Chargers converted 7-of-9 third-down attempts in the first half and 8-of-11 by the end of the third quarter. But in the final quarter that number dropped to 1-of-4.

The Broncos have struggled this season, but they continue to play hard for coach Vance Joseph. The coach's name has been ever present with those on the "hot seat."

The Broncos have pushed the Kansas City Chiefs (twice), the Los Angeles Rams and the Houston Texans to the limit, but didn't get much reward, having lost all four of those games by the total of 16 points. Yet here they were Sunday, having exited their bye week with the fight, grit and just enough points to win a slug-it-out day.

Make no mistake, they cannot pronounce themselves cured, not by a long shot. Their offense was a mish-mash of struggle, so much so that punter Colby Wadman had the longest completion of the day -- 12 yards -- through the end of the third quarter.

They still refuse to be who they are at times, a team that can move the ball when they beef up a bit with some of their bigger personnel groupings. They get a little too infatuated with their three-receiver set, especially in their post-Demaryius Thomas trade life.

But they pounded the ball a bit on offense down the stretch Sunday, the defense swirled around Rivers just enough, a replay review fell their way to turn what could have been an Emmanuel Sanders fumble into an incomplete pass and the Broncos finally, 10 games into the season, took something home for their efforts.

And with the Raiders, Browns, 49ers, Bengals and a second shot at the Chargers to close out the season, there is an argument to be made the Broncos could make something of this.

The Steelers are next and if the Broncos show a little more than they did Sunday perhaps they'll get a few more folks to pay attention to what they've been saying. For one day, however, the Broncos kept their word.