Broncos survive gauntlet to remain alive in the playoff race

Phillip Lindsay powers his way across the goal line to give the Broncos a lead over the Steelers in the fourth quarter. (0:12)

DENVER -- The Denver Broncos have slogged through a gauntlet of playoff hopefuls, an arduous trek that has included the best the NFL has to offer this season, and they have suddenly emerged from the other side with something still to play for.

The Broncos kept their tiny place among the AFC playoff hopefuls and improved to 5-6 on the season with a 24-17 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers. But it’s not so much the record at this point as what might be if the Broncos can keep their wits about them.

The 5-6 Broncos' schedule gets a lot easier to close the season. Jack Dempsey/AP

Denver just finished a run of opponents like nobody in the league has seen in more than four decades. The Steelers were the third consecutive Broncos opponent that had won at least five games in a row before facing Denver -- the Texans had won five in a row when they arrived in Denver, the Chargers had won six in a row, and the Steelers arrived with a six-game win streak.

Not since the 1976 expansion Tampa Bay Buccaneers has any team faced that kind of schedule. That doesn’t even include the Broncos' two meetings with the 9-2 Kansas City Chiefs, who were 3-0 and 6-1 when the Broncos faced them, a game against the 10-1 Los Angeles Rams, who were 5-0 when the Broncos faced them earlier this season, or the season opener against Seattle Seahawks, who also find themselves back in the playoff picture.

In short, as Denver cornerback Chris Harris Jr. said last week: “Nobody -- nobody -- has faced what we have this year. We haven’t always played the way we can, we know that, but nobody has had to line up against what we have this year. We’ve played the hottest teams in the league -- all of them."

Here they are at 5-6. They aren't always much to look at, but they are a tested bunch that is suddenly staring at relevance. No, they’re not .500 yet, but none of the Broncos’ next four opponents has a winning record, and none of the next four opponents has faced what the Broncos have to get to this point.

Even Sunday, the Broncos survived a 41-completion onslaught from Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger, a fake field goal for a touchdown by the Steelers to end the first half and a 97-yard Roethlisberger connection to JuJu Smith-Schuster right after halftime that might have more than wobbled a different kind of Broncos team. But these Broncos got a 100-yard rushing game from rookie Phillip Lindsay, blocked a field goal, forced a fumble -- with a high-effort, never-surrender play from safety Will Parks -- from Steelers tight end Xavier Grimble that turned what was going to be a touchdown into a touchback and forced another fumble on the last play of the third quarter as the Steelers were positioning for at least a field goal.

With 1:03 to play and the Steelers on the Broncos' 2-yard line, nose tackle Shelby Harris, who became a dad earlier this week, intercepted a Roethlisberger pass to close the book on the fifth win.

Much like in their victory over the Los Angeles Chargers a week ago, the numbers will scream that the Broncos lost another one Sunday. Roethlisberger piled up 462 yards passing, the Steelers held the ball for what seemed like the better part of two days, and by the end of the third quarter, the Broncos’ offense had run just 36 plays.

Broncos coach Vance Joseph made the customary appearances on the “hot seat" lists after the Broncos surrendered 323 yards rushing in a horrific loss to the New York Jets in October and after they dropped to 3-6 when Brandon McManus’ potential game winner against the Texans drifted wide right just two games ago -- before this squad beat seven-win teams in consecutive weeks.

Through it all, the Broncos have played hard and done some of the heavy lifting a team needs to do to dig itself out of a tough spot or two. Now the Broncos have five games left to do something with all of that.

They aren’t always statistically handsome, but in their sometimes odd, weird season, when they’ve been their own worst enemy at times, they have put themselves in the one place many never expected them to be.

That's back in the playoff conversation.