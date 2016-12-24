NFC North title will come down to Lions-Packers in Week 17

After all the swings this season for both the Detroit Lions and Green Bay Packers, it’s still going to come down to one thing for the NFC North title, a home playoff game and potentially even a playoff berth.

Week 17.

Green Bay’s 38-25 win over Minnesota on Saturday guaranteed that next Sunday’s regular-season finale between the Lions and Packers at Ford Field will be for the division title no matter what happens for Detroit in Monday night’s game against Dallas.

It’s not yet clear if the game will be flexed into either an afternoon time slot or the prime-time period, but based on other results this weekend, Lions-Packers might be the most attractive game on the Week 17 schedule.

A Lions win against the Packers would give the franchise its first division title since the 1993 season. A Detroit loss would give Green Bay the NFC North crown and leave the Lions hoping things fall right for a wild-card playoff spot -- potentially at Lambeau Field against the Packers depending how things shake out.

If the Lions win Monday against the Cowboys and then tie the Packers in Week 17, the Lions would win the division because they would have a 10-5-1 record while Green Bay would have a 9-6-1 record.

Lions coach Jim Caldwell said he would not address his team any differently based on Green Bay’s result Saturday. Earlier this week, he also wouldn’t discuss what a potential NFC North title would mean to the Lions, a franchise that went the second half of the Barry Sanders era and Calvin Johnson’s entire career without winning one.

“I’m not concerned about any of that. I’m not concerned about looking, even if it’s another game ahead,” Caldwell said. “I’m looking right straight forward at the team that we have to face; that’s our focus. I think our guys understand that probably as well as anybody now. They have a real good sense of that.”

But the truth is there. The season finale against Green Bay will be for the division title and, for both teams, potentially a chance to continue their seasons.