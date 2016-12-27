Anquan Boldin moves into ninth place all-time in NFL receptions

ARLINGTON, Texas -- Anquan Boldin has once again moved up the all-time NFL receptions list.

With a 6-yard catch in the third quarter Monday night against the Dallas Cowboys, the Detroit Lions receiver tied former Indianapolis Colts receiver Reggie Wayne for No. 9 all-time in receptions with 1,070.

Boldin entered the game with 1,067 catches and earlier this season moved past Andre Johnson into No. 10 on the all-time list. Boldin missed a majority of the first half with a finger injury, but returned.

Next up on the list for Boldin is Terrell Owens, who had 1,078 catches for San Francisco, Dallas, Philadelphia, Buffalo and Cincinnati in his career. He's currently eligible for the Hall of Fame.

Boldin had three catches for 20 yards at the time of his catch.