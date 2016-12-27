The Lions understand what's next: Beat Green Bay or possibly go home

ESPN Lions reporter Michael Rothstein says the team missed an opportunity to clinch a playoff spot, setting up a Week 17 showdown with the Packers that might be a do-or-die game for Detroit. (0:51)

ARLINGTON, Texas – It was over for less than an hour, and already the Detroit Lions knew they needed to move on. The 24-hour rule so many teams try to implement after wins and losses was going away.

Detroit couldn’t have that anymore. Not now. Not after a 42-21 loss Monday night to the Dallas Cowboys and less than a week away from the game that will define their season. There was no group discussion about it afterward. Multiple players said it wasn’t brought up.

But they all know. They recognize what awaits. Sunday against Green Bay, in prime time for the second straight week, is what the Lions are going to focus on. Win and Detroit takes its first division title since 1993, when the four-team NFC North was the five-team NFC Central. Lose and they are the No. 6 seed in the playoffs at best and done for the year at worst.

While being dominated by Dallas on a national stage was still fresh in their minds, the Lions had to move past it as they possibly could. They couldn’t think about losing two straight games by double-digits and how, for the first time since the beginning of October, they were officially on a losing streak.

“We had very good opportunities the last two weeks, but next week is even bigger,” linebacker DeAndre Levy said. “We’re at home. We have a night game. It’s for the [division]. It’s for everything. You know, this is what you suit up for, these opportunities.

“No matter what happened, you know, the previous 15 weeks, previous two weeks, three weeks, whatever, we have to take care of business.”

Detroit may make it sound that simple, but it’s anything but. The Packers are one of the hottest teams in the NFL, winners of five straight games, three of them by double digits. They have a quarterback, Aaron Rodgers, who hasn’t thrown an interception since Nov. 13.

Meanwhile, the Lions need to find themselves a bit. Their defense, which hadn’t allowed more than 20 points in a game for two months, gave up 42 to Dallas. Their offense, which has been good with the ball most of the season, has six turnovers in the past three weeks. Quarterback Matthew Stafford has more rushing touchdowns (two) than passing touchdowns in that span.

And the results, outscored 59-27 over the past two weeks, have been poor – particularly on Monday night.

“It’s frustrating, but we still got some ball left,” safety Tavon Wilson said. “What we want to accomplish is still in front of us. So I’m not going to get too high or too low on this one. Obviously, we got handled today. Gotta go back to the drawing board and do some things better.”

Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford committed two turnovers and was sacked four times Monday night. Ronald Martinez/Getty Images

And in a hurry. The Lions have a short week to prepare for the biggest game of the season – perhaps the biggest home game for the franchise since Barry Sanders played in Detroit’s old home, the Pontiac Silverdome.

The Lions, though, still believe. They know the results they had earlier in the season – winning eight of nine games to put themselves in the middle of the playoff conversation – and know they're capable.

“We know who we are. We know what we are,” tight end Eric Ebron said. “We let the opportunity when we went to Green Bay last time slip away from us. We obviously know we can put up points, so we’re going to try to do our best and hopefully we don’t fall short like this game.”

Who, though, does Ebron believe the Lions to be?

“We’re a good team. We’re a damn good team,” Ebron said. “We just gotta finish games. That’s what we’re known to do. We just gotta finish this one. We fell two games short now, we didn’t finish.”

For their season to definitively continue beyond Sunday, the Lions have to rediscover the identity they once possessed, one of a team that believed in the fourth quarter, over and over again.

Otherwise, the Lions might be headed home from Ford Field next Sunday for good for the season.