Lions wives, girlfriends plan to wear 'Detroit vs. Everybody' shirts Sunday

ALLEN PARK, Mich. -- Josh Bynes had the easiest job of his entire week Thursday afternoon. He walked around the Detroit Lions locker room staring at sweatshirts, reading off names and making sure they got to their specific players.

This, though, wasn’t for himself or any of his Detroit Lions teammates. Instead, it was for their girlfriends and wives.

Bynes’ wife, Briana, helped organize the Lions’ wives and girlfriends for Sunday’s NFC North title game against the Packers, where the majority of them are planning to wear black “Detroit vs. Everybody” sweatshirts with the name and number of their husband, boyfriend or fiancé on the back.

“It’s what they do,” Bynes said. “They love us and cherish us. Most of us guys in here are married and that’s what they want to do to support and definitely need it for this last one, definitely.”

Most of the Lions players on Thursday said they didn’t know much, if anything, about the sweatshirts other than the fact they needed to bring one home.

Kerry Hyder's wife, Jasmine, came home recently and told her husband what they were doing for Sunday’s game. It’s why many lockers had the sweatshirts in them, from quarterback Matthew Stafford to punter Sam Martin to Hyder, Bynes and linebacker Tahir Whitehead.

Bynes said he didn’t know how many sweatshirts he ended up passing out, just that he read off a bunch of names as part “of husband duty.”

“I think it’s cool they are so involved in it,” Hyder said. “Whenever we feel a loss and we’re down and stuff like that, they are the same way. They are emotionally invested in what we’re doing, too.

“So how we’re hyped for this Sunday, they’re just as hyped as we are for the game.”

Many of the Lions players, throughout the season, have mentioned their families as motivations for why they play. They are providing for them, but also it is who they play for, who motivates them. From Travis Swanson writing the initials of his late father-in-law on his left wrist before every game to Darius Slay's Twitter lovefest with his fiancée to multiple players wearing silicone wedding rings during games because of their commitment to their wives, this is often who matters most to them.

The wives are showing that Sunday as well.

“Just looking up in the stands and seeing family and seeing everyone excited and hyped, that motivates us,” Hyder said. “That’s what we’re doing it for. We’re doing it for our family, doing it for our wives. To see them just as excited as us and to want to do a part of something to feel a part of what we’re doing, it’s a great feeling.”