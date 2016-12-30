Lions represent final obstacle to the Packers running the table

Adam Schefter examines the playoff scenarios for the Redskins and how it's impacted by the Packers-Lions matchup. (2:20)

The Green Bay Packers have one item left to clear on the table. If they beat the Detroit Lions on Sunday, the Packers claim the NFC North title and will have backed up the statement Aaron Rodgers made on Nov. 23 when he said the 4-6 Packers could run the table over the remainder of the season.

A win would clinch the division and a home playoff game for either team. If the Lions lose, they'll be in if the Washington Redskins lose to the New York Giants earlier in the day. If the Packers lose, it gets complicated.

Packers reporter Rob Demovsky and Lions reporter Michael Rothstein break down the rematch of the Week 3 contest, which the Packers won 34-27.

Packers

9-6, T-1st in NFC North

The Packers are 5-0 since Aaron Rodgers made his "run-the-table" guarantee. Benny Sieu/USA TODAY Sports

Five weeks ago, the Packers were left for dead at 4-6 and on a four-game losing streak. They had just been blown out by the Tennessee Titans and Redskins, who combined for 89 points. Yet Rodgers had a feeling this team could turn it around, and it prompted his "run the table" comment.

After Saturday's win over the Vikings, which was the Packers' fifth straight, receiver Davante Adams called his quarterback "a prophet" and added: "He said run the table, and we've been running that damn table."

A win over the Lions on Sunday would complete that process and give the Packers the NFC North title.

Except coach Mike McCarthy doesn't plan on stopping there.

"We feel our season is just getting started," he said this week. "We understand what we need to do to get to this point. This is about beating the Lions."

Packers' X factor

The Packers have shown they can win without running the ball -- their backs gained just 27 yards against the Vikings last week. But they also know it's far easier when they can move the ball on the ground. That's where Ty Montgomery comes in. He rushed for 162 yards on 16 carries and two touchdowns in the Week 15 win at Chicago. It marked the first time this season that he ran the ball more than nine times in a game. Christine Michael also got into the act with a 42-yard touchdown run. Montgomery and Michael might not be the 1-2 punch that Eddie Lacy and James Starks gave them, but McCarthy would like to be able to rely on a consistent running game.

Why the Packers will win

Momentum. Momentum. Momentum. Momentum. Momentum. The Packers' five-game winning streak has to count for something. Sure, there are plenty of X's-and-O's reasons for the Packers' turnaround, but perhaps more important than any of that is the confidence that has grown inside their locker room since Rodgers made his remark. McCarthy certainly won't let his team rest on that alone, but he'll use that to his motivational advantage.

Why the Packers will lose

Dom Capers’ defense has made marked improvements over the past five games, and the Packers have cut their points allowed by 10 per game during their winning streak. They were at 27.6 points allowed per game over the first 10 games of the season but have yielded just 17.6 per game in the past five. Still, after watching Vikings receiver Adam Thielen catch 12 passes for 202 yards and two touchdowns on Sunday, there has to be concern about the secondary. He wasn't the first opposing receiver to go over 200 against the Packers this season; Detroit's Marvin Jones (six catches for 205 yards and two touchdowns) did in the Packers’ Week 3 win at Lambeau. The cornerback position has been the Packers' weak spot all season, ever since they lost Sam Shields to a concussion in the season opener.

Packers prediction

Maybe adrenaline will kick in for the Lions and it won't matter, but something about the Packers having basically two-and-a-half extra days to prepare for this game would seem to factor in. The Packers last played on Saturday at home in a noon local time start, while the Lions played at Dallas on Monday Night Football and didn't get home until the early morning hours on Tuesday. Packers 30, Lions 27

Lions

9-6, T-1st NFC North

Matthew Stafford was five years old in 1993, which is when the Lions last won a division title. Raj Mehta/USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Stafford is going to pay no attention to it, even though the Redskins-Giants game is happening earlier and the outcome could clinch a playoff berth for the Lions.

Knowing that result won't change anything for him, not with what matters to the Lions.

"For me, this is for the division," Stafford said. "That's as much motivation as I need."

The Lions haven't won a divisional title since the 1993 season, when Barry Sanders was the team's running back and the four-team NFC North was the five-team NFC Central. Detroit's current building, Ford Field, has hosted more Super Bowls (one) than Lions playoff games (zero).

So the Lions understand what matters here and just how big a win would be. That doesn't even mention the possibility that a loss, combined with a Washington win, could mean Detroit is out of the playoffs entirely. Heck, if that happens, after a two-game lead in the division with three games to play, Detroit head coach Jim Caldwell could be on the hot seat once again.

So yeah, this is a pretty big deal. Stafford didn't want to rank his regular-season games in terms of importance, but this one has to be close to the top.

"It's up there for sure," Stafford said. "It's obviously an important game, an important game for our team, one that we're excited about and looking forward to."

Lions' X factor

Cornerback Darius Slay returned to practice. While that's a good sign, hamstring injuries tend to linger and flare up at a moment's notice. There's little doubt, too, how much the Lions need their top cornerback on the field to deal with Jordy Nelson, Adams and Rodgers. If Slay is on the field, it can take one of the receivers out of the game and force Rodgers to make tougher decisions. Plus, the Lions have struggled covering elite receivers without Slay in the game (Odell Beckham Jr. and Dez Bryant the past two weeks), so having Slay back would be a huge help.

Why the Lions will win

This game, unlike the de facto 2014 NFC North title game, will be at Ford Field and is the closest thing to a playoff home game the franchise has had in more than 20 years. That type of energy -- and there's no question how loud Ford Field will be -- can help carry a team at times. The Lions also have an improved defense, even if the game against the Cowboys didn't show it, and have proven in the past they can game-plan well for Rodgers. Plus, the Lions know they can score on Green Bay, having put 27 points up on the Packers in Week 3. You could argue the Lions are due, too, but people have been saying that for decades.

Why the Lions will lose

Rodgers is back to his old self and Green Bay's offense has put up at least 30 points in each the past three weeks against really good defenses (Seattle, Chicago, Minnesota). The Lions are a step down defensively from the Seahawks and Vikings and on par with the Bears. Rodgers hasn't thrown an interception since Nov. 13. Green Bay also just knows how to win these types of games. It's a situation where experience and success matters. The Packers have it and the Lions, for the most part, do not.

Lions prediction

The Lions have split with the Packers for the past three seasons and have been a much better team at home than on the road in 2016. While Green Bay is good and has an offensive advantage, the Lions should be able to score and keep up with Rodgers and the hottest team in football. It actually comes down to the X factor. If Slay plays and is actually close to his usual self, Detroit wins. If not, the Lions lose. I think Slay plays. Lions 27, Packers 24