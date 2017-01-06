Lions' playoff skid has covered four coaches, five QBs, eight stadiums

The Detroit Lions have lost eight straight playoff games, tied with the Cincinnati Bengals for the longest active streak in the league.

The Lions last playoff victory happened Jan. 5, 1992 against the Dallas Cowboys in the divisional round.

How long ago was that? The Ravens, Texans, Jaguars and Panthers did not exist, the Titans were still the Houston Oilers and there were two teams in Los Angeles -- the Rams and Raiders.

Barry Sanders, in his fourth of 10 NFL seasons, rushed for 69 yards and a touchdown in the Lions' last playoff victory, a 38-6 win over the Cowboys at the Pontiac Silverdome on Jan. 5, 1992. Betsy Peabody Rowe/Getty Images

And Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford? He was 3 years old.

The Lions have lost playoff games under four head coaches (Wayne Fontes lost four, Bobby Ross lost two and Jim Schwartz and Jim Caldwell lost one each). They have lost with five different starting quarterbacks (Erik Kramer, Dave Krieg, Scott Mitchell, Gus Frerotte and Stafford have lost two playoff gamed apiece). And they have failed to win in eight stadiums, three of which no longer exist (RFK Stadium, Pontiac Silverdome, Lambeau Field, Veterans Stadium, Houlihan’s Stadium, Jack Kent Cooke Stadium, Mercedes-Benz Superdome and AT&T Stadium).

Three presidents -- Bill Clinton, George W. Bush and Barack Obama -- have not seen the Lions win a playoff game during their time in office.

But that could all end Saturday with a win against the Seattle Seahawks.