Matt Prater one-ups Justin Tucker, hits 76-yard FG at Pro Bowl practice

Matt Prater holds the NFL record for the longest field goal at 64 yards. At the Pro Bowl practices this week, his contemporary, Justin Tucker, made a 75-yard field goal in practice.

Prater just couldn't let that sit. So on Saturday, the Detroit Lions kicker went to Twitter and showed he was going to do better than Tucker. One yard better. Prater made a 76-yard field goal -- with no holder, just like Tucker -- to show he has the leg to make an absurdly long field goal.

Prater told ESPN in 2015 he believes a 70-yard field goal in a game is "doable" after Denver kicker Brandon McManus made a 70-yarder in practice.

"If it's the right opportunity at the end of the game or before a half and that's your best option, why not attempt it," Prater said. "It's definitely doable."

Prater believes it could happen in a dome, early in the season in a warm climate or in his former home -- and McManus' current home -- Denver, where the altitude helps. But Prater, like Tucker, showed this week he definitely has the leg to make it. He just needs to get the opportunity.

Prater made all seven of his field goal attempts from 50 yards or longer this season and was the NFC replacement in the Pro Bowl after Matt Bryant and the Atlanta Falcons made the Super Bowl. It's Prater's second Pro Bowl appearance.

Tucker was considered the best kicker in the NFL this season, earning All-Pro honors and being the AFC Pro Bowl kicker.